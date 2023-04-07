Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPZZF) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund said on April 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is ∞%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPZZF is 0.33%, an increase of 23.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 582K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is $13.64. The forecasts range from a low of $13.51 to a high of $14.04. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is $45MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 481K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPZZF by 2.32% over the last quarter.

HUSIX - Huber Capital Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 75K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 36.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPZZF by 72.57% over the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 29.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPZZF by 39.43% over the last quarter.

PCSVX - PACE Small holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 27.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPZZF by 21.28% over the last quarter.

WLCTX - Wilshire International Equity Fund Investment Class holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

