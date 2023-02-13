Boston Partners Increases Position in Resideo Technologies (REZI)

Fintel reports that Boston Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.90MM shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.23MM shares and 5.01% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.12% and an increase in total ownership of 1.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.07% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Resideo Technologies is $25.76. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 37.07% from its latest reported closing price of $18.79.

The projected annual revenue for Resideo Technologies is $6,616MM, an increase of 5.62%. The projected annual EPS is $2.33, an increase of 8.78%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resideo Technologies. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REZI is 0.18%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.76% to 162,145K shares. The put/call ratio of REZI is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ariel Investments holds 12,859K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,723K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 6.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,649K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,158K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 5,508K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,064K shares, representing an increase of 26.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Praesidium Investment Management Company holds 4,988K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,028K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 8.78% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 4,630K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,631K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Resideo Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Resideo Technologies Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. The company continues to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including its ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.