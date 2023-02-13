Boston Partners Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Fintel reports that Boston Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA). This represents 7.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 14.30MM shares and 6.26% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.18% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.98% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axalta Coating Systems is $32.54. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.98% from its latest reported closing price of $29.06.

The projected annual revenue for Axalta Coating Systems is $5,080MM, an increase of 4.00%. The projected annual EPS is $1.80, an increase of 108.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 719 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axalta Coating Systems. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTA is 0.35%, an increase of 0.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 287,800K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTA is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 16,664K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,837K shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 16,001K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,269K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 83.05% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 11,883K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,939K shares, representing an increase of 24.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 79.97% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 7,787K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,310K shares, representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 7,195K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,267K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, its coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve its more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.

