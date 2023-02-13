Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

Fintel reports that Boston Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.50MM shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG). This represents 5.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.57MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.22% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silvercrest Asset Management Group is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.22% from its latest reported closing price of $19.55.

The projected annual revenue for Silvercrest Asset Management Group is $132MM, an increase of 2.54%. The projected annual EPS is $1.72, a decrease of 22.85%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silvercrest Asset Management Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAMG is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 9,424K shares. The put/call ratio of SAMG is 2.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Long Path Partners holds 657K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing an increase of 20.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 586K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 2.48% over the last quarter.

BPSIX - Boston Partners Small Cap Value Fund II INSTITUTIONAL holds 438K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Capital Management holds 378K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing a decrease of 24.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 19.60% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 355K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 6.16% over the last quarter.

