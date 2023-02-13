Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Fintel reports that Boston Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.40MM shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG). This represents 7.11% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 11.69MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.18% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harley-Davidson is $52.13. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.18% from its latest reported closing price of $47.75.

The projected annual revenue for Harley-Davidson is $5,079MM, a decrease of 11.75%. The projected annual EPS is $4.79, a decrease of 4.38%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harley-Davidson. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOG is 0.32%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 146,676K shares. The put/call ratio of HOG is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

H Partners Management holds 12,700K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 7,342K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,413K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 18.76% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 5,684K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,856K shares, representing an increase of 14.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 11.14% over the last quarter.

JVMAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund holds 5,071K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,775K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 22.79% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,002K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,974K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 12.57% over the last quarter.

Harley-Davidson Declares $0.16 Dividend

On November 18, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.63 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on December 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $47.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.55%, the lowest has been 0.20%, and the highest has been 9.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.58%.

Harley-Davidson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Its vision: Building its legend and leading its industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Its mission: More than building machines, it stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Its ambition is to maintain its place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road.

