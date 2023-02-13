Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Foot Locker (FL)

Fintel reports that Boston Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.72MM shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL). This represents 0.77% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.47MM shares and 5.45% of the company, a decrease in shares of 86.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.68% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.98% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Foot Locker is $43.48. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.98% from its latest reported closing price of $44.82.

The projected annual revenue for Foot Locker is $8,810MM, an increase of 0.64%. The projected annual EPS is $4.61, an increase of 3.74%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foot Locker. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 9.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FL is 0.15%, an increase of 27.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 98,549K shares. The put/call ratio of FL is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. holds 11,469K shares representing 12.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,351K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 6,500K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,300K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 20.37% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,341K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,493K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 10.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,790K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 26.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,400K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 27.15% over the last quarter.

Foot Locker Declares $0.40 Dividend

On November 14, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 received the payment on January 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $44.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.35%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 8.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Foot Locker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

