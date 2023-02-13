Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Curtiss-Wright (CW)

Fintel reports that Boston Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.59MM shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW). This represents 4.16% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 5.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.66% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Curtiss-Wright is $190.91. The forecasts range from a low of $184.83 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.66% from its latest reported closing price of $170.97.

The projected annual revenue for Curtiss-Wright is $2,773MM, an increase of 12.44%. The projected annual EPS is $9.01, an increase of 32.76%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 841 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curtiss-Wright. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CW is 0.33%, an increase of 17.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 42,003K shares. The put/call ratio of CW is 2.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 1,521K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 88.50% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,343K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing an increase of 11.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,233K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing an increase of 30.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 60.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,146K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 1,141K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing a decrease of 14.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Curtiss-Wright Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.