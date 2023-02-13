Boston Partners Cuts Stake in BWX Technologies (BWXT)

Fintel reports that Boston Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.52MM shares of BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT). This represents 4.96% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.25MM shares and 5.69% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.85% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for BWX Technologies is $68.00. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.85% from its latest reported closing price of $59.73.

The projected annual revenue for BWX Technologies is $2,415MM, an increase of 9.74%. The projected annual EPS is $2.95, a decrease of 13.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in BWX Technologies. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 6.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWXT is 0.33%, an increase of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 113,268K shares. The put/call ratio of BWXT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,665K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,447K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 0.04% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 6,249K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,654K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 4.81% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,031K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 3,106K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 89.12% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,750K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,739K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 3.15% over the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWX Technologies Inc. provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities.

