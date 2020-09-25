Yellowstone Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Boston Omaha, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Omaha, Nebraska-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Yellowstone would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by Co-CEOs and Co-Chairmen Adam Peterson and Alex Rozek, who both serve as the Co-Chairs and Co-CEOs for Boston Omaha. The SPAC plans on targeting a company in the US with operations in the homebuilding, manufacturing related to homebuilding, financial services, and the commercial real estate industries.



Yellowstone Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol YSU. The company filed confidentially on September 10, 2020. Wells Fargo Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Boston Omaha's SPAC Yellowstone Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

