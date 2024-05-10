Boston Omaha Says Co-CEO And Co-Chair Alex Rozek Steps Down On May 9

(RTTNews) - Diversified company Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) announced Friday that Alex Rozek, Co-CEO and Co-Chair, has left the Company, effective as of May 9, 2024 to pursue new entrepreneurial opportunities. Adam Peterson will continue to lead the Company as Chair and CEO.

Although Rozek intends to pursue new entrepreneurial activities, he will continue to serve as Boston Omaha's board designee at Sky Harbour Group Corp. (SKYH).

Rozek has been at the positions since 2015. He also serves as the Managing Member of Boulderado Partners, LLC, a private investment partnership founded in July 2007. From 2004 to 2007, Rozek served as an analyst for Water Street Capital and Friedman Billings Ramsey Group.

Prior to that, he worked for Hunton Williams and FedEx. Rozek also serves on the Board of Directors of Sky Harbour Group and Dura Software.

