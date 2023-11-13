News & Insights

Boston Omaha Reports Q3 Loss Per Share In Line With Last Year

(RTTNews) - Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) Monday announced third-quarter net loss, wider than the prior year. On a per-share basis, loss was unchanged from the prior year. Revenues were higher than the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $1.62 million or $0.05 per share, compared to loss of $1.408 million or $0.05 per share a year ago.

On average, two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.03 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $24.55 million from $21.45 million a year ago.

