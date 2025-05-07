BOSTON OMAHA Earnings Preview: Recent $BOC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BOSTON OMAHA ($BOC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $27,371,000 and earnings of $0.01 per share.
BOSTON OMAHA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of BOSTON OMAHA stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 109,100 shares (-56.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,547,038
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 104,450 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,481,101
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 85,000 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,205,300
- ELGETHUN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 78,662 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,115,427
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 56,039 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $817,048
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 54,088 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $766,967
- UBS GROUP AG added 53,719 shares (+286.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $761,735
