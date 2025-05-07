BOSTON OMAHA Earnings Preview: Recent $BOC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BOSTON OMAHA ($BOC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $27,371,000 and earnings of $0.01 per share.

BOSTON OMAHA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of BOSTON OMAHA stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

