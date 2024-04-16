Boston Omaha (BOC) Price Target Decreased by 8.62% to 27.03

The average one-year price target for Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) has been revised to 27.03 / share. This is an decrease of 8.62% from the prior estimate of 29.58 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.27% from the latest reported closing price of 15.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Omaha. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOC is 0.12%, a decrease of 12.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 20,652K shares. The put/call ratio of BOC is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 5,589K shares representing 17.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Institute Of Technology holds 2,444K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fenimore Asset Management holds 813K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing an increase of 15.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOC by 1.09% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 705K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOC by 18.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 670K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Omaha Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder and commercial real estate services businesses.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.