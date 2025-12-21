Boston Omaha (BOC) Price Target Decreased by 17.65% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) has been revised to $14.28 / share. This is a decrease of 17.65% from the prior estimate of $17.34 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.97% from the latest reported closing price of $12.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Omaha. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOC is 0.11%, an increase of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 23,716K shares. The put/call ratio of BOC is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 5,589K shares representing 18.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Institute Of Technology holds 2,444K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elgethun Capital Management holds 1,427K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares , representing an increase of 26.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOC by 14.29% over the last quarter.

Fenimore Asset Management holds 953K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOC by 6.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 854K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares , representing an increase of 56.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOC by 95.61% over the last quarter.

