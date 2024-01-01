Boston Millennia Partners To Vote Against Proposed Merger Of SomaLogic With Standard BioTools

(RTTNews) - Boston Millennia Partners, a significant shareholder of SomaLogic (SLGC), said that it intends to vote against the company's planned merger with Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB).

Last month, SomaLogic issued an open letter to stockholders highlighting the merger entered into with Standard BioTools (LAB) on October 4, 2023. The company urged all stockholders to vote for the transaction. A special meeting of stockholders is scheduled to be held virtually in connection with the proposed merger on January 4, 2024.

In October 2023, Standard BioTools and SomaLogic entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger. SomaLogic shareholders would receive 1.11 shares of Standard BioTools common stock for each share of SomaLogic common stock owned. Upon the close of the deal, Standard BioTools shareholders would own approximately 43% of the combined company, and SomaLogic shareholders would own about 57% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

