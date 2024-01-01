News & Insights

Markets
LAB

Boston Millennia Partners To Vote Against Proposed Merger Of SomaLogic With Standard BioTools

January 01, 2024 — 05:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Boston Millennia Partners, a significant shareholder of SomaLogic (SLGC), said that it intends to vote against the company's planned merger with Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB).

Last month, SomaLogic issued an open letter to stockholders highlighting the merger entered into with Standard BioTools (LAB) on October 4, 2023. The company urged all stockholders to vote for the transaction. A special meeting of stockholders is scheduled to be held virtually in connection with the proposed merger on January 4, 2024.

In October 2023, Standard BioTools and SomaLogic entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger. SomaLogic shareholders would receive 1.11 shares of Standard BioTools common stock for each share of SomaLogic common stock owned. Upon the close of the deal, Standard BioTools shareholders would own approximately 43% of the combined company, and SomaLogic shareholders would own about 57% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAB
SLGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.