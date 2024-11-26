News & Insights

Boston International Holdings Announces AGM and 2023 Report

November 26, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Boston International Holdings (GB:BIH) has released an update.

Boston International Holdings has announced the release of its 2023 financial report and details for its upcoming Annual General Meeting on December 19, 2024. Shareholders will receive a circular with resolutions to be voted on, and documents are accessible on the company’s website and the National Storage Mechanism.

