Boston International Holdings Announces AGM and 2023 Report

Boston International Holdings (GB:BIH) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Boston International Holdings has announced the release of its 2023 financial report and details for its upcoming Annual General Meeting on December 19, 2024. Shareholders will receive a circular with resolutions to be voted on, and documents are accessible on the company’s website and the National Storage Mechanism.
For further insights into GB:BIH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- BTCC, WGMI: 2 Bitcoin ETFs for Crypto Exposure
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.