Boston International Approves Major Share Subscription Shift

November 14, 2024 — 11:17 am EST

Boston International Holdings (GB:BIH) has released an update.

Boston International Holdings has announced that all resolutions related to Zarara Energy’s subscription for over 222 million new shares were unanimously approved during their General Meeting. This move will grant Zarara Energy a significant 60% stake in the company, marking a major shift in ownership dynamics. Investors are eagerly awaiting further announcements on the completion of this subscription, which could potentially impact the company’s market strategy.

