Boston Fed Wants to Hire a Digital Currency Engineer

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
(A. Ruiz/Shutterstock)

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston is looking to hire a digital currency software engineer.

  • This âlead engineerâ will play a key role in the digital currency experiments being spearheaded by the regional central bank branchâs Applied FinTech Research team, according to a job description posted June 10.
  • Along with âdeveloping digital currency software,â the one-year hire will audit code, address bottlenecks and manage tech specs inside and outside the fintech-focused team.
  • Robert Bench, a Boston Fed payments official and director of the Applied FinTech Research team, said during a recent CBDC event hosted by The Block that the U.S. âbetter be readyâ to issue a digital dollar in the future â though he cautioned that such a decision would ultimately be Washingtonâs to make.

See the job posting below:

