Boston Fed says Main Street program now 'fully operational' and ready to purchase loans

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston said on Monday the Main Street Lending Program is now fully operational and ready to purchase eligible loans.

The Fed encouraged registered lenders to start submitted qualifying loans. The U.S. central bank also announced it intends to publish a state-by-state listing of registered lenders that are accepting new business customers under program and that choose to be listed.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte)

