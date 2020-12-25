Boston Doctor Has Severe Allergic Reaction After Getting Moderna's Covid Vaccine: Report

(RTTNews) - A Boston doctor said he experienced a severe allergic reaction minutes after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, the New York Times reported, citing the doctor.

The case was the first of its kind reported to be linked to Moderna's vaccine.

Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncologist at Boston Medical Center, who has a severe shellfish allergy and had a severe reaction almost immediately after he was inoculated, feeling dizzy and with his heart racing, the report stated.

David Kibbe, a spokesman at the Boston Medical Center, said that Dr. Sadrzadeh "felt he was developing an allergic reaction and was allowed to self-administer his personal epi-pen. He was taken to the Emergency Department, evaluated, treated, observed and discharged. He is doing well today."

Recently, the Food and Drug Administration officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had discussed the reactions involving some of the Pfizer cases, but have not determined whether an ingredient in the vaccine caused the allergic responses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.