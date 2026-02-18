Boston Beer's Q4 Results: Is an Earnings Surprise in the Cards?

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM is expected to post year-over-year declines in both revenues and earnings when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 24.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $384.5 million, indicating a 4.4% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share is pegged at $2.33, reflecting a widening compared with the loss of $1.68 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for loss per share has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 12.4%. SAM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.9%, on average.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped SAM’s Q4 Results

Boston Beer’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to face pressure due to a mix of seasonal and business-related challenges discussed on the last reported quarter’s earnings call. Management explained that the fourth quarter is usually the company’s weakest period, with the lowest revenues and profit margins of the year. This pattern has become more noticeable as the company now relies more on summer-focused brands such as Truly, Twisted Tea and Sun Cruiser, which naturally sell less in colder months.



SAM is also expected to have witnessed headwinds from brand-specific and macroeconomic challenges in the fourth quarter. The hard seltzer category continues to decline, with Truly facing sustained pressure from shifting consumer preferences toward spirits-based RTDs and higher-ABV offerings. Twisted Tea, despite its strong brand equity, has seen notable weakness in larger pack formats as inflation and affordability concerns disproportionately impact its more value-conscious consumer base, including Hispanic shoppers.



Management also pointed to broader industry headwinds such as reduced discretionary spending, moderation trends, health-related concerns around alcohol consumption and incremental competition from hemp-derived beverages in certain states. These factors are likely to have pressured depletions, sales mix and operating leverage in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, Boston Beer’s focus on strategic pricing, product innovation and brand development to strengthen its market position and drive performance bodes well. The company is expanding its presence in the Beyond Beer category, which continues to outpace the traditional beer market. Strong price realization and ongoing procurement savings are helping offset the inflationary pressures.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for SAM Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Boston Beer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Boston Beer currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Valuation Picture of SAM Stock

From a valuation perspective, Boston Beer stock is trading at a premium relative to historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 20.12X, above the Beverages - Alcohol industry’s average of 16.89X, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector.

SAM Stock's P/E Valuation



Boston Beer shares have shown an upward trend, gaining 20% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 23.3%.

SAM Stock's Price Performance



Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



Monster Beverage MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.31% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 49 cents, indicating a 29% rise from the year-ago period’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, which indicates growth of 13% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. MNST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2025 EPS is pegged at 19 cents, which implies a 35.7% increase year over year.



The consensus estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $638.2 million, which indicates a surge of 92.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 42.9%, on average.



Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. FMX, or FEMSA, currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.92% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $12.4 billion, which indicates a jump of 24.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FEMSA’s quarterly earnings per share of $1.53 implies growth of 232.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. FMX delivered a negative earnings surprise in the trailing three quarters.

