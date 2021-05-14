Boston Beer To Begin?Research And Development Of?Non-alcoholic Cannabis?Beverages

(RTTNews) - Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) said Friday that it will establish a subsidiary to serve as a research and innovation hub in Canada focused on non-alcoholic?cannabis beverages.

Boston Beer, the maker of alcohol brands such as Samuel Adams and Truly Hard Seltzer, said that it has appointed Paul Weaver to lead a new cannabis beverage research hub in the federally regulated market of Canada.

The new subsidiary will enable the company to develop and pilot unique cannabis beverages while cannabis regulations continue to evolve in the United States and worldwide, the company said in a statement.

