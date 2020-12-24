Boston Beer (SAM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boston Beer (SAM) closed at $1,014.93, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the brewer had gained 13.36% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.

SAM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.05, up 145.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $455.95 million, up 51.33% from the year-ago period.

SAM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.95 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.03% and +38.54%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SAM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SAM is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, SAM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 68.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.08.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.