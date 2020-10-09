Boston Beer (SAM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boston Beer (SAM) closed at $918.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the brewer had gained 10.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.54%.

SAM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.24, up 46.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $533.69 million, up 41.01% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.34 per share and revenue of $1.70 billion, which would represent changes of +34.57% and +36.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SAM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.37% higher. SAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note SAM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 74.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.44, so we one might conclude that SAM is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

