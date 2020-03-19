Boston Beer (SAM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boston Beer (SAM) closed at $319.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.95%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the brewer had lost 25.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 23.53% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 28.7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SAM as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SAM is projected to report earnings of $1.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $357.34 million, up 42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.53 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.74% and +24.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SAM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% lower within the past month. SAM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SAM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.47.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

