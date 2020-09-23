Boston Beer (SAM) Stock Moves -1.89%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boston Beer (SAM) closed at $895.63, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the brewer had gained 4.25% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SAM as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.08, up 41.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $514.99 million, up 36.07% from the prior-year quarter.

SAM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.80 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.68% and +34.39%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SAM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.81% higher within the past month. SAM is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, SAM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 77.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.91.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

