Boston Beer (SAM) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know

Boston Beer (SAM) closed at $364.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 4.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 4.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the brewer had lost 1.08% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 10.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SAM as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.82, down 2.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $349.54 million, up 38.9% from the year-ago period.

SAM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.69 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.67% and +20.79%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SAM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.93% lower. SAM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SAM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.45.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

