Boston Beer (SAM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Boston Beer (SAM) closed at $524.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the brewer had gained 12.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boston Beer as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.27, up 27.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $473.95 million, up 2.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.41 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.78% and +26.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boston Beer should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.5% higher. Boston Beer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Boston Beer has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.8 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.33.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

