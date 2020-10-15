Boston Beer (SAM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boston Beer (SAM) closed at $947.21, marking a -1.82% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the brewer had gained 12.47% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

SAM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SAM to post earnings of $5.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $533.69 million, up 41.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.34 per share and revenue of $1.70 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.57% and +36.16%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SAM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.37% higher within the past month. SAM currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, SAM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 78.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.24, which means SAM is trading at a premium to the group.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SAM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

