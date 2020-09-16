Boston Beer (SAM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Boston Beer (SAM) closed at $857.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.9% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the brewer had gained 3.68% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

SAM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SAM to post earnings of $5.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $514.99 million, up 36.07% from the year-ago period.

SAM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.80 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.68% and +34.39%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SAM should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.81% higher. SAM is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SAM has a Forward P/E ratio of 74.1 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.1.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

