Boston Beer (SAM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Boston Beer (SAM) closed at $505.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the brewer had gained 11.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 9.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boston Beer as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of $3.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $473.95 million, up 2.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.41 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.78% and +26.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Boston Beer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.5% higher. Boston Beer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Boston Beer is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.64, which means Boston Beer is trading at a premium to the group.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.