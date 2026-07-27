Boston Beer Rides RTD Growth While Core Brands Lose More Momentum

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM is reshaping its portfolio as consumer preferences move toward spirits-based ready-to-drink beverages, smaller packs and targeted formats.

That shift is increasingly important because the company’s older growth engines are losing momentum. Innovation is improving mix, but core-brand weakness continues to weigh on overall volume.

Boston Beer Shifts Toward Spirits RTDs

Sun Cruiser delivered triple-digit depletion growth in the second quarter and continues to expand distribution. The brand is also adding favorable revenue and margin mix, giving Boston Beer a stronger foothold in spirits-based tea and lemonade.



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That growth contrasts with Twisted Tea’s pressure. Twisted Tea remains dominant in malt-based hard tea, but it is facing lower sales velocities, reduced feature and display activity and rising competition from spirits-based hard teas.

Consumer behavior is also shifting away from larger pack sizes. The 12-pack format remains the largest source of Twisted Tea’s volume decline, showing how hard tea demand is changing beneath the category headline.

SAM's Pack and Format Changes Target Demand

Boston Beer is responding with smaller packs, single-serve formats, value packs and more targeted offerings. Twisted Tea Light and Twisted Tea Extreme are part of that effort, along with new flavors and broader distribution.

The same logic applies to Truly. High-alcohol Truly Unruly and Wild Berry continue to outperform other styles, giving management narrower areas for investment as the broader brand resets.

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP is a relevant peer for investors watching how large beverage companies manage shifting demand across beer and flavored malt beverages. Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ also provides useful context because it competes across beer, wine and spirits, where portfolio mix matters heavily.

Boston Beer's Supply Chain Gains Support Mix

Boston Beer produced 84% of domestic volume at company-owned facilities in the second quarter, up from 76% a year earlier. That shift supports brewery utilization and gives the company more control over production economics.

The margin benefit is already visible. Second-quarter gross margin rose 60 basis points year over year to 50.4%, helped by brewery efficiencies, procurement savings, favorable product mix and pricing.

Management expects domestic internal production to exceed 90% for the full year. If achieved, that could strengthen the economics of newer and higher-mix products while reducing reliance on third-party production.

SAM's Cost Inflation Complicates the Pivot

The pivot is not cost-free. Freight rates rose more than 35% year over year, adding pressure even as lower volumes helped offset some shipment costs.

Aluminum, energy and tariff exposure also remain concerns. Boston Beer expects tariff costs of $20 million to $30 million for 2026, which could limit the upside from pricing and productivity.

Shortfall fees and non-cash third-party production prepayments are another drag. Management expects those items to reduce full-year gross margin by 40 to 60 basis points.

Boston Beer Signals Lag the Trend Story

The bottom line is that Boston Beer has a credible portfolio-renewal story, but it is still early. Sun Cruiser and Angry Orchard are growing, yet their gains have not offset weakness in Twisted Tea, Truly, Samuel Adams and Dogfish Head.



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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), signaling that emerging-product momentum has not overcome falling earnings estimates and weak overall demand. That makes the near-term investment setup defensive.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

SAM’s Growth Score of B and VGM Score of B acknowledge portfolio-renewal potential. The Momentum Score of F and Value Score of C reflect the market and valuation challenges around that transition.

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The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.