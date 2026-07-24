Boston Beer Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Marketing Costs

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM reported lower-than-expected revenues and earnings in second-quarter 2026. The top and bottom lines also fell year over year. It posted second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.65, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.77. The reported number decreased 33% from the year-ago figure.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Quote

Net revenues declined 3.3% to $568 million and missed the consensus estimate of $572 million by 0.7%. Higher advertising, promotional and selling expenses, along with lower volumes, weighed on results.

SAM Faces Weaker Volumes and Brand Pressure

Depletions dipped 6% in the quarter, while shipment volume declined 4.5% to about 2 million barrels. Lower shipments of Twisted Tea, Truly, Samuel Adams, Hard Mountain Dew and Dogfish Head more than offset growth in Sun Cruiser and Angry Orchard.



Year-to-date depletions through the 26-week period ended June 27, 2026, decreased roughly 5% from the comparable period in 2025.



Boston Beer said distributor inventories were appropriate at the quarter-end and averaged roughly four and a half weeks on hand, unchanged from the comparable 2025 period. Favorable product mix and pricing partly cushioned the impact of lower volumes.

Analysis of Boston Beer’s Q2 Margins & Expenses

SAM reported a gross margin of 50.4%, up 60 basis points (bps) from the second quarter of 2025, benefiting from price increases, a favorable product mix, procurement savings and enhanced brewery efficiencies. The gain was partly offset by inflationary, commodity and tariff costs. Gross margin also included $1.6 million of shortfall fees and non-cash expenses of third-party production pre-payments in total, which hurt the metric by nearly 28 bps on an absolute basis.



Advertising, promotional and selling expenses increased 16.4%, or $26.2 million, from the prior-year quarter. The increase included $17.5 million of higher brand, local marketing and point-of-sale investments.



Freight costs rose $8.6 million because of higher rates, partly offset by lower volumes. General and administrative expenses increased $3.1 million, mainly because of higher legal fees and salary and benefit costs.

SAM Maintains Liquidity and Returns Cash to Holders

Boston Beer ended the quarter with $265.5 million in cash and no debt. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $117.6 million for the first 26 weeks of 2026, while capital expenditures were $22.9 million.



The company repurchased $54.1 million of Class A shares from Dec. 29, 2025, through July 17, 2026. About $174 million remained under its board-authorized $1.6 billion repurchase limit as of July 17.

SAM Updates 2026 Guidance

Boston Beer updated its full-year 2026 guidance while cautioning that results remain sensitive to volume trends, supply-chain execution, inflation, commodity costs and tariff policies. The company continues to expect depletions and shipments to decline in the low-single-digit to mid-single-digit range, with price increases of 1-2%. It raised the lower end of its gross margin outlook to 48.5% from 48%, while retaining the upper end at 50%. Tariff costs are still projected at $20-$30 million.



Management lowered its anticipated year-over-year increase in advertising, promotional and selling expenses to $0-$20 million from $20-$40 million expected earlier. It also revised the GAAP loss outlook to $6.23-$4.23 per share from a loss of $7.02-$5.02, reflecting a reduced litigation-related impact of $14.73 per share versus $15.52 previously. The adjusted tax rate forecast remains 29-30%, while adjusted earnings guidance was maintained at $8.50-$10.50 per share. Capital spending is now expected to be $60-$80 million, down from the prior projection of $70-$90 million.



The company continues to monitor commodity inflation, particularly energy costs, which affect freight and aluminum expenses. Supply-chain improvements implemented in 2025 have helped stabilize distributor inventory levels, though shipment timing is expected to influence second-half comparisons. Boston Beer anticipates shipments to decline in the low- to mid-single-digit range in the third quarter, followed by modest growth in the fourth quarter.



Gross margin improvement is expected to be most pronounced in the fourth quarter, aided by lower shortfall fees compared with the prior year. However, shortfall fees and non-cash expenses related to third-party production prepayments are still projected to reduce full-year gross margin by 40-60 basis points. Advertising investment is expected to decline year over year in the fourth quarter due to lower planned spending and a tough comparison with elevated production costs in the prior-year period.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have declined 25.5% in the past three months, underperforming the industry’s 3.8% growth.

SAM Stock's Price Performance



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The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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