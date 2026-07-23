Boston Beer Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) said second-quarter demand remained challenging as declines in Twisted Tea and Truly continued to weigh on volume, even as Sun Cruiser and Angry Orchard posted growth and gross margin improved.

On the company’s 2026 second-quarterearnings call Founder, CEO and Chairman Jim Koch said the broader beer market improved modestly in the first half of the year but remained uneven. Boston Beer estimates the combined beer and “beyond beer” market declined 2% in volume in the first half, compared with a 4% decline for full-year 2025. Koch said the category was nearly flat in the first quarter, softened in the second quarter and saw May as “particularly challenging,” before improving in June on drinking occasions tied to the World Cup and America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

“We anticipate industry volume headwinds for the remainder of 2026 as consumers remain under pressure from the cumulative effects of inflation and a significant increase in gas prices,” Koch said.

Volume declines continue, but margins improve

Chief Financial Officer Diego Reynoso said second-quarter depletions declined 6% from the prior year, while shipments decreased 4.5%. The declines were driven primarily by lower volume in Twisted Tea, Truly, Samuel Adams, Hard MTN DEW and Dogfish Head, partially offset by increases in Sun Cruiser and Angry Orchard.

Revenue for the quarter fell 3.3%, reflecting lower volume, partially offset by price increases and favorable product mix. Reynoso said positive mix was driven by strong growth in Sun Cruiser.

Gross margin improved to 50.4%, up 60 basis points year over year. Reynoso attributed the improvement to brewery efficiencies, favorable product mix, procurement savings and price increases, partly offset by higher commodity, tariff and energy-related costs.

Advertising, promotional and selling expenses rose $26.2 million, or 16.4%, from the prior year. That included $17.5 million of increased local brand marketing and point-of-sale investments, along with an $8.6 million freight cost increase. General and administrative expenses rose $3.1 million, primarily from higher legal fees and salary and benefit costs.

Excluding litigation-related expenses, Boston Beer reported second-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.65. Reynoso said year-to-date pre-tax litigation expenses plus related fees totaled $198.1 million, tied to previously discussed supplier dispute litigation. He said the company intends to pursue available post-trial motions and appellate remedies and does not expect the matter to have a material impact on operating plans.

Sun Cruiser offsets some pressure from Twisted Tea

Koch said Boston Beer’s portfolio continues to lag the pace of improvement in the broader category, with continued market share challenges in Twisted Tea and Truly. However, Sun Cruiser delivered triple-digit depletion growth in the quarter, and Angry Orchard continued to grow.

For hard tea, Koch said a key priority is improving share trends and growing volume through both Twisted Tea and Sun Cruiser. On a combined basis, Twisted Tea and Sun Cruiser volume was “very slightly positive” year to date through 29 weeks, while revenue was growing.

Twisted Tea remains dominant in malt-based hard tea, with more than 85% share and no single competitor above 5%, according to Koch. Still, the brand is under pressure from broader flavored malt beverage headwinds, reduced feature and display activity and competition from spirits-based hard teas. Koch said 12-packs remain the largest volume headwind, affected by lower display activity and consumer movement away from larger pack sizes.

Boston Beer is using advertising, partnerships, new pack sizes, expanded Twisted Tea Extreme distribution and targeted pricing adjustments to address the pressure. Koch said Twisted Tea Singles, Twisted Tea Light and Twisted Tea Extreme all gained share within the FMB category.

Sun Cruiser, meanwhile, has become a top-five spirits ready-to-drink brand and is among the fastest-growing brands by volume in combined measured on- and off-premise channels, Koch said. He described the brand as revenue- and margin-accretive, with strong distribution opportunities still ahead. In response to an analyst question, Koch said Sun Cruiser is much larger than syndicated data indicates because of its strength in on-premise and independent accounts.

Truly remains challenged, Angry Orchard grows

Truly retained its No. 2 share position in hard seltzer, but Koch said volume and share trends remain challenged. Within the portfolio, high-ABV Truly Unruly and the Wild Berry flavor are outperforming other styles. Koch said soccer-related promotions and new brand creative improved marketplace presence, particularly displays, but consumer demand has not met expectations.

“We are adjusting the level and timing of our investments in Truly as we reassess the most effective approach to accelerating brand performance,” Koch said.

Angry Orchard grew for the fifth consecutive quarter, led by Angry Orchard Crisp and Crisp Imperial. Koch said Crisp Imperial volume rose more than 60% in the second quarter in measured off-premise channels.

Samuel Adams launched limited-edition retro packaging and “Drink Like It’s 1776” programming tied to America’s 250th anniversary. Koch said Boston Beer’s taprooms in Boston saw record summer sales as soccer fans visited during World Cup-related activity. Dogfish Head slightly lost share and declined after four quarters of growth, though the company is continuing to support its Grateful Dead Beer collaboration and Minute series IPAs.

Guidance maintained as ad spending plans are reduced

Boston Beer maintained its full-year volume guidance for shipments and depletions to be down low single digits to down mid-single digits. Reynoso said depletions declined 5% year over year through the first 29 weeks, and current company trends would point to the lower end of the full-year range unless category and share trends improve.

The company raised the low end of its gross margin outlook and now expects full-year gross margin of 48.5% to 50%. Boston Beer continues to expect price increases of 1% to 2%, with additional benefit from mix. Its non-GAAP EPS guidance remains $8.50 to $10.50, with an expected non-GAAP effective tax rate of about 29% to 30%.

Boston Beer lowered its planned incremental advertising, promotional and selling expense range by $20 million. The company now expects those expenses, excluding freight changes, to be flat to up $20 million versus the prior year, compared with a previous expectation of up $20 million to $40 million. Koch said the reduction came from lower-performing advertising, primarily in Truly.

Reynoso said the company expects third-quarter shipments to decline low to mid-single digits, followed by modest shipment growth in the fourth quarter, partly reflecting prior-year comparisons related to supply chain improvements and automated replenishment changes.

Cash flow supports buybacks and investment

Boston Beer ended the quarter with $266 million in cash and $150 million available under its credit line. Reynoso said those balances, along with projected operating cash flow, support operating investments, shareholder returns and potential litigation-related payments.

The company reduced its 2026 capital expenditure outlook to $60 million to $80 million from $70 million to $90 million, with investments focused on brewery capabilities, efficiencies and innovation support. Boston Beer repurchased $48.5 million of shares during the 26 weeks ended June 27 and another $5.6 million through July 17. As of July 18, it had approximately $174 million remaining under its $1.6 billion share repurchase authorization.

About Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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