BOSTON BEER Earnings Results: $SAM Reports Quarterly Earnings

BOSTON BEER ($SAM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of -$1.68 per share, missing estimates of -$1.28 by $0.40. The company also reported revenue of $402,300,000, beating estimates of $394,848,612 by $7,451,388.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SAM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BOSTON BEER Insider Trading Activity

BOSTON BEER insiders have traded $SAM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAROLYN L. O'BOYLE (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 311 shares for an estimated $91,693.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BOSTON BEER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of BOSTON BEER stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.