Boston Beer Company Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results, Shows Increased Net Income Despite Decrease in Depletions

Boston Beer Company reports Q2 2025 net revenue rise to $587.9 million, despite depletion and shipment declines.

Quiver AI Summary

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, indicating a 5% decrease in depletions and a slight 0.8% drop in shipments compared to the prior year. However, net revenue rose by 1.5% to $587.9 million, with an improved gross margin of 49.8%, reflecting a 380 basis point increase year-over-year. The company achieved a net income of $60.4 million, a 15.5% rise from the previous year, resulting in a diluted income per share of $5.45. Year-to-date results showed a 3% decrease in depletions but a 3.6% revenue increase to $1.042 billion. The company remains optimistic about its positions, with a strong balance sheet, ongoing stock buybacks totaling $110.5 million, and future growth strategies despite current market challenges.

Potential Positives

Net revenue of $587.9 million increased by 1.5% compared to the prior year, indicating resilient pricing and product mix strategies.

Gross margin improved significantly to 49.8%, rising 380 basis points year over year, driven by enhanced brewery efficiencies and procurement savings.

Net income for the second quarter reached $60.4 million, a notable 15.5% increase from the previous year, showcasing strong profitability despite market challenges.

The company ended the quarter with a solid cash balance of $212.4 million and no debt, providing financial flexibility for future investments and maintaining shareholder returns.

Potential Negatives

Depletions decreased by 5% in the second quarter, indicating potential weakening in demand amidst economic uncertainty.

Impairment of brewery assets increased by $1.6 million compared to the prior year, suggesting operational issues may be affecting asset values.

Higher advertising, promotional, and selling expenses increased by 10.7% from the previous year, potentially indicating struggles to maintain market competitiveness despite rising costs.

FAQ

What were Boston Beer Company's second quarter 2025 results?

Boston Beer Company reported net revenue of $587.9 million and a net income of $60.4 million for Q2 2025.

How did depletions and shipments fare in Q2 2025?

Depletions decreased by 5%, while shipments experienced a slight decline of 0.8% compared to the prior year.

What drove the increase in Boston Beer Company's gross margin?

The gross margin increased to 49.8% due to improved brewery efficiencies and favorable product mix.

How much cash did Boston Beer Company have at the end of Q2 2025?

Boston Beer Company ended the second quarter with $212.4 million in cash and no debt.

What are the updated full-year projections for Boston Beer Company?

Full-year guidance includes lower volume expectations and higher gross margin estimates for 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SAM Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $SAM Data Alerts

$SAM insiders have traded $SAM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEAN MICHEL VALETTE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $799,575.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $SAM stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 06/23/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SAM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SAM forecast page.

$SAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sean King from UBS set a target price of $214.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $230.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Nadine Sarwat from Bernstein set a target price of $230.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Bonnie Herzog from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $187.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $279.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $230.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Bill Kirk from Roth MKM set a target price of $349.0 on 02/26/2025

Full Release



BOSTON, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025. Key results were:







Second Quarter 2025 Summary:









Depletions decreased 5% and shipments decreased 0.8%



Depletions decreased 5% and shipments decreased 0.8%



Net revenue of $587.9 million increased 1.5%



Net revenue of $587.9 million increased 1.5%



Gross margin of 49.8% up 380 basis points year over year



Gross margin of 49.8% up 380 basis points year over year



Net income of $60.4 million, an increase of $8.1 million or 15.5% year over year



Net income of $60.4 million, an increase of $8.1 million or 15.5% year over year



Diluted income per share of $5.45, an increase of 24.1% year over year









Year-to-date 2025 Summary:









Depletions decreased 3% and shipments increased 1.7%



Depletions decreased 3% and shipments increased 1.7%



Net revenue of $1.042 billion increased 3.6%



Net revenue of $1.042 billion increased 3.6%



Gross margin of 49.1% up 410 basis points year over year



Gross margin of 49.1% up 410 basis points year over year



Net income of $84.8 million, an increase of $19.9 million or 30.7%



Net income of $84.8 million, an increase of $19.9 million or 30.7%



Diluted income per share of $7.58, an increase of 40.1% year over year









Capital Structure









Ended the second quarter with $212.4 million in cash and no debt



Ended the second quarter with $212.4 million in cash and no debt



Repurchased $110.5 million in shares from December 30, 2024 to July 18, 2025







“Our depletions declined by 5% in the second quarter as volumes were pressured across the beer industry due to economic uncertainty impacting consumer behavior and some impact from poor weather in some key selling weeks,” said Chairman and Founder Jim Koch. “While the external environment remains dynamic, we were able to grow share in the first half of this year. We have a diversified portfolio of iconic brands, strong innovation pipeline and the best sales force in beer. Despite a weaker volume environment, we have raised our gross margin guidance as we continue to see positive impacts from our multi-year margin enhancement initiatives. Our strong balance sheet allows us to invest in our brands to be well positioned for when the industry environment improves while also returning $111 million in cash to shareholders year to date.”





“We are encouraged by our strong gross margin and earnings performance in the first half of 2025 and the positive consumer response to our Sun Cruiser innovation,” said President and CEO Michael Spillane. “While the macroeconomic environment remains challenging and we do expect shipments to rebalance in the second half of the year, our first half performance and strong operating plans for the remainder of the summer give us confidence in our ability to deliver our full year financial guidance.”





Details of the results were as follows:









Second Quarter 2025 (13 weeks ended June 28, 2025) Summary of Results









Depletions for the second quarter decreased 5% from the prior year. Shipment volume for the quarter was approximately 2.1 million barrels, a 0.8% decrease from the prior year, primarily due to declines in Truly Hard Seltzer and Samuel Adams brands that were only partially offset by growth in the Company’s Sun Cruiser and Dogfish Head brands.





The Company believes distributor inventory as of June 28, 2025 were at appropriate levels and averaged approximately four and one half weeks on hand which is within our target wholesaler inventory levels of four to five weeks for our peak summer season. At the end of June 2024, wholesaler inventory levels were below target at three and one half weeks due to not fully shipping into improving demand in the latter weeks of June 2024.





Revenue for the quarter increased 1.5% due to increased pricing and favorable product mix partially offset by lower volumes.





Gross margin of 49.8% increased 380 basis points from the 46.0% margin realized in the prior year. Gross margin primarily benefited from improved brewery efficiencies, procurement savings, price increases and product mix, which were partially offset by increased inflationary and tariff costs.





The second quarter gross margin of 49.8% includes $5.7 million of shortfall fees and $2.6 million of non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments that combined to negatively impact gross margins by 141 basis points on an absolute basis.





Advertising, promotional and selling expenses increased $15.5 million or 10.7% from the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to increased brand media investments.





General and administrative expenses decreased by $2.3 million or 4.7% from the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits costs including lower incentive compensation.





Impairment of brewery assets of $5.0 million increased by $1.6 million from the comparable period of 2024, due to higher write-offs of equipment at third party and Company-owned breweries.





The Company’s effective tax rate for the second quarter of 28.1% compared to 28.6% in the prior year.









Year-to-date 2025 (26 weeks ended June 28, 2025) Summary of Results









Revenue year-to-date of $1.042 billion increased 3.6% compared to year-to-date 2024 due to increased volume, increased pricing, and favorable product mix.





Depletions year-to-date decreased 3% from the prior year. Shipment volume year-to-date was approximately 3.8 million barrels, a 1.7% increase from the prior year, primarily due to increases in Sun Cruiser and Twisted Tea brands that were partially offset by declines in Truly Hard Seltzer and Samuel Adams brands.





Gross margin year-to-date of 49.1% increased from the 45.0% margin realized in year-to-date 2024, or an increase of 410 basis points year over year. Gross margin primarily benefited from improved brewery efficiencies, procurement savings, price increases and product mix, which were partially offset by increased inflationary and tariff costs.





The year-to-date gross margin of 49.1% includes $6.5 million of shortfall fees and $5.2 million of non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments that combined to negatively impact gross margins by 112 basis points on an absolute basis.





Advertising, promotional and selling expenses year-to-date increased $32.8 million or 12.4% from year-to-date 2024, primarily due to increased brand media investments.





General and administrative expenses year-to-date decreased by $4.7 million or 4.8% from year-to-date 2024, primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits costs including lower incentive compensation.





Impairment of brewery assets of $5.0 million increased by $1.3 million from year-to-date 2024, due to higher write-offs of equipment at third party and Company-owned breweries.





The Company’s effective tax rate year-to-date was 29.2% compared to 29.5% year-to-date 2024.





Net income year-to-date of $84.8 million or $7.58 per share, represented an increase of $19.9 million or $2.17 per diluted share compared to year-to-date 2024. This increase between periods was primarily driven by revenue growth, and higher gross margins, partially offset by higher advertising, promotional and selling expenses.





The Company expects that its June 28, 2025 cash balance of $212.4 million, together with its projected future operating cash flows and the unused balance on its $150.0 million line of credit, will be sufficient to fund future cash requirements.





During the 26-week period ended June 28, 2025 and the period from June 30, 2025 through July 18, 2025, the Company repurchased shares of its Class A Common Stock in the amounts of $99.2 million and $11.3 million, respectively, for a total of $110.5 million year to date. As of July 18, 2025, the Company had approximately $317 million remaining on the $1.6 billion share buyback expenditure limit set by the Board of Directors.









Depletions Estimate









Year-to-date depletions through the 29-week period ended July 19, 2025 are estimated by the Company to have decreased approximately 3% from the comparable period in 2024.









Full-Year 2025 Projections









The Company has updated its financial guidance for the full year 2025 as well as its estimate of the financial impact of tariffs programs announced to date.





The updates to the Company’s full year 2025 financial guidance reflect:







Lower volume expectations driven by macroeconomic factors impacting industry demand



Lower volume expectations driven by macroeconomic factors impacting industry demand



Higher gross margin expectations driven by better-than-expected brewery efficiencies in the first half of the year



Higher gross margin expectations driven by better-than-expected brewery efficiencies in the first half of the year



Earnings per diluted share guidance that is unchanged from an operating performance perspective and includes a revised estimated negative impact from tariffs of between $0.96 and $1.28 per diluted share. Prior earnings per diluted share guidance excluded the previously estimated negative impact from tariffs of between $1.25 and $1.90 per diluted share.





























Full Year 2025

















Current Guidance

















Prior Guidance





















Depletions and Shipments Percentage Change







Down high single digit to down low single digit





Down low single digit to up low single digit











Price Increases







1% to 2%





1% to 2%











Gross Margin (including Tariffs)







46% to 47.3%





44% to 46.5%











Gross Margin (excluding Tariffs)







47% to 48%





45% to 47%











Advertising, Promotion, and Selling Expense





Year Over Year Change







($ million)









$30 to $50





$30 to $50











Effective Tax Rate







29% to 30%





29% to 30%











EPS (including Tariffs)







$6.72 to $9.54





$6.10 to $9.25











EPS (excluding Tariffs)







$8.00 to $10.50





$8.00 to $10.50











Capital Spending







($ million)









$70 to $90





$90 to $110























Tariff Estimate

















Current Estimate









In Guidance









Prior Estimate









Not in Guidance













Full year total cost impact



($ million)









$15 to $20





$20 to $30











Gross margin impact of tariffs (basis points)







70 to 100





50 to 100











EPS unfavorable impact of tariffs







$0.96 to $1.28





$1.25 to $1.90

























Underlying the Company's current 2025 projections are the following full-year estimates and targets:







The Company’s business is seasonal, with the first quarter and fourth quarter being lower volume quarters and the fourth quarter typically the lowest absolute gross margin rate of the year.



The Company’s business is seasonal, with the first quarter and fourth quarter being lower volume quarters and the fourth quarter typically the lowest absolute gross margin rate of the year.



The Company expects that the trend of shipments exceeding depletions will reverse in the second half of the year. The third quarter is a much larger volume quarter than the fourth quarter given the seasonality of the business. In the prior year the Company was not able to fully ship to meet demand in the second quarter and caught up in the third quarter. As a result of seasonality and the comparison to prior year, the Company expects most of the 2025 shipment reversal to occur in the third quarter with shipment declines expected to be in the low to mid-teens.



The Company expects that the trend of shipments exceeding depletions will reverse in the second half of the year. The third quarter is a much larger volume quarter than the fourth quarter given the seasonality of the business. In the prior year the Company was not able to fully ship to meet demand in the second quarter and caught up in the third quarter. As a result of seasonality and the comparison to prior year, the Company expects most of the 2025 shipment reversal to occur in the third quarter with shipment declines expected to be in the low to mid-teens.



During full year 2025, the Company continues to estimate that shortfall fees and non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments will have a combined negative impact to gross margin of 100 to 140 basis points.



During full year 2025, the Company continues to estimate that shortfall fees and non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments will have a combined negative impact to gross margin of 100 to 140 basis points.



The advertising, selling and promotional expense projection does not include any changes in freight costs for the shipment of products to the Company’s distributors.











Forward-Looking Statements









Statements made in this press release that state the Company’s or management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company’s report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024 and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Copies of these documents are available from the SEC and may be found on the Company’s website, www.bostonbeer.com. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.









About the Company









The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.





Thursday, July 24, 2025



















THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

















(in thousands, except per share data)

























(unaudited)

























Thirteen weeks ended

















Twenty-six weeks ended

























June 28,





2025

















June 29,





2024

















June 28,





2025

















June 29,





2024















Revenue









$





625,425













$





614,216













$





1,106,782













$





1,066,423













Less excise taxes













37,476

















35,118

















64,966

















61,274













Net revenue













587,949

















579,098

















1,041,816

















1,005,149













Cost of goods sold













295,431

















312,640

















530,035

















552,343













Gross profit













292,518

















266,458

















511,781

















452,806













Operating expenses:

























































Advertising, promotional, and selling expenses













159,713

















144,224

















297,249

















264,499













General and administrative expenses













45,751

















48,024

















93,702

















98,408













Impairment of brewery assets













4,985

















3,395

















4,985

















3,731













Total operating expenses













210,449

















195,643

















395,936

















366,638













Operating income













82,069

















70,815

















115,845

















86,168













Other income, net:

























































Interest income, net













2,294

















2,946

















4,625

















6,439













Other expense, net













(309





)













(440





)













(574





)













(478





)









Total other income, net













1,985

















2,506

















4,051

















5,961













Income before income tax provision













84,054

















73,321

















119,896

















92,129













Income tax provision













23,621

















20,982

















35,051

















27,193













Net income









$





60,433













$





52,339













$





84,845













$





64,936













Net income per common share – basic









$





5.45













$





4.40













$





7.59













$





5.42













Net income per common share – diluted









$





5.45













$





4.39













$





7.58













$





5.41













Weighted-average number of common shares – basic













11,090

















11,898

















11,183

















11,976













Weighted-average number of common shares – diluted













11,067

















11,888

















11,163

















11,971













Net income









$





60,433













$





52,339













$





84,845













$





64,936













Other comprehensive income (loss):

























































Foreign currency translation adjustment













245

















(59





)













394

















(221





)









Total other comprehensive income (loss)













245

















(59





)













394

















(221





)









Comprehensive income









$





60,678













$





52,280













$





85,239













$





64,715











































































































THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(in thousands, except share data)



















(unaudited)





































June 28,





2025

















December 28,





2024

















Assets



































Current Assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





212,432













$





211,819













Accounts receivable













92,831

















61,423













Inventories













134,365

















117,159













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













26,834

















20,209













Income tax receivable













38

















6,681













Total current assets













466,500

















417,291













Property, plant, and equipment, net













591,031

















616,242













Operating right-of-use assets













36,242

















27,837













Goodwill













112,529

















112,529













Intangible assets, net













15,600

















16,446













Third-party production prepayments













9,322

















14,473













Note receivable













10,888

















16,738













Other assets













26,093

















28,462













Total assets









$





1,268,205













$





1,250,018















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Current Liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





112,674













$





87,276













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













139,863

















138,618













Current operating lease liabilities













12,347

















5,735













Total current liabilities













264,884

















231,629













Deferred income taxes, net













55,286

















65,803













Non-current operating lease liabilities













31,515

















30,205













Other liabilities













4,181

















6,194













Total liabilities













355,866

















333,831













Commitments and Contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity:

































Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 22,700,000 shares authorized; 8,878,147 and 9,263,198 issued and outstanding as of June 28, 2025 and December 28, 2024 respectively













89

















93













Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 4,200,000 shares authorized; 2,068,000 issued and outstanding at June 28, 2025 and December 28, 2024













21

















21













Additional paid-in capital













687,416

















676,454













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(302





)













(696





)









Retained earnings













225,115

















240,315













Total stockholders' equity













912,339

















916,187













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





1,268,205













$





1,250,018











































































THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS















(in thousands)



















(unaudited)

























Twenty-six weeks ended

























June 28,





2025

















June 29,





2024

















Cash flows provided by operating activities:



































Net income









$





84,845













$





64,936













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













45,178

















46,983













Impairment of brewery assets













4,985

















3,731













Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment













(42





)













(22





)









Change in right-of-use assets













(8,405





)













3,608













Stock-based compensation expense













10,924

















11,008













Deferred income taxes













(10,517





)













187













Other non-cash expense













(20





)













296













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













(31,388





)













(58,751





)









Inventories













(17,404





)













(31,566





)









Prepaid expenses, income tax receivable, and other current assets













18

















(6,977





)









Third-party production prepayments













5,151

















9,303













Other assets













8,417

















3,390













Accounts payable













25,449

















29,487













Accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other liabilities













3,305

















20,045













Operating lease liabilities













7,923

















(4,542





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













128,419

















91,116















Cash flows used in investing activities:



































Cash paid for note receivable













—

















(20,000





)









Purchases of property, plant, and equipment













(24,156





)













(36,090





)









Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment













42

















23













Net cash used in investing activities













(24,114





)













(56,067





)











Cash flows used in financing activities:



































Repurchases and retirement of Class A common stock













(101,617





)













(112,958





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options and sale of investment shares













833

















2,179













Cash paid on finance leases













(848





)













(1,062





)









Payment of tax withholding on stock-based payment awards and investment shares













(2,060





)













(2,404





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(103,692





)













(114,245





)









Change in cash and cash equivalents













613

















(79,196





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













211,819

















298,491













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





212,432













$





219,295

















































Copies of The Boston Beer Company's press releases, including quarterly financial results, are available at www.bostonbeer.com















































































Investor Relations Contact:









Media Contact:













Nora Doherty









Dave DeCecco













(617) 368-5390









(914) 261-6572













nora.doherty@bostonbeer.com









dave.dececco@bostonbeer.com





















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.