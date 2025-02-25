The Boston Beer Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Boston Beer Company reported mixed financial results for Q4 and full-year 2024, with flat depletions, increased net revenue, and a net loss.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. reported its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2024, revealing flat depletions and a slight decrease in shipments of 0.5% in the fourth quarter, while net revenue rose by 2.2% to $402.3 million. The company experienced a GAAP diluted loss per share of $3.38, primarily impacted by a previously announced contract settlement expense, while the non-GAAP loss per share was $1.68. For the entire year, 2024 saw a 2% decrease in depletions and a marginal 0.2% increase in net revenue to $2.01 billion, alongside a GAAP net income of $59.7 million despite challenges including a significant impairment charge related to the Dogfish Head brand. Boston Beer is optimistic about 2025, planning to enhance advertising investments to support brand growth, and expects continued financial challenges tied to inflation and volume fluctuations. The company maintains strong cash flow, ending the year with $212 million in cash and no debt, and reaffirmed its commitment to share repurchases and growth strategies.

Net revenue for Q4 2024 increased by 2.2% to $402.3 million, signaling resilience in revenue generation despite a decrease in shipments.

Gross margin expanded to 39.9%, up 230 basis points year over year, demonstrating improved efficiency and cost management.

The company generated $249 million in operating cash flow for the full year 2024, highlighting strong cash generation capabilities.

Share repurchases totaling $239 million in 2024 indicate a commitment to returning value to shareholders, reflecting confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

GAAP diluted loss per share of $3.38 indicates a significant financial loss compared to the prior year, which could concern investors about the company's profitability.

Impairment charges totaling $42.6 million related to the Dogfish Head brand signal potential issues with brand performance and valuation.

Flat depletions and slight decreases in shipment volumes, particularly in the Truly Hard Seltzer brand, suggest difficulties in maintaining market demand and consumer interest.

What are the Boston Beer Company's fourth quarter 2024 financial highlights?

The company reported flat depletions, a 0.5% decrease in shipments, and a 2.2% increase in net revenue to $402.3 million.

How did gross margin change in 2024 for Boston Beer Company?

Gross margin increased to 39.9%, up 230 basis points year over year, benefiting from procurement savings.

What was the Boston Beer Company's non-GAAP diluted loss per share for Q4 2024?

The non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $1.68, excluding the impact of contract settlement costs.

What is the outlook for Boston Beer Company in 2025?

The company expects low single-digit declines in depletions and a gross margin target of 45% to 47% for 2025.

How did Boston Beer Company perform overall in 2024?

For the full year 2024, net revenue was $2.01 billion, showing a modest increase of 0.2% compared to 2023.

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2024. Key results were:







Fourth Quarter 2024 Summary:









Depletions were flat and shipments decreased 0.5%



Net revenue increased 2.2% to $402.3 million



Gross margin of 39.9% up 230 basis points year over year



GAAP diluted loss per share of $3.38, which includes a previously announced contract settlement expense of $1.70 per share



Non-GAAP diluted loss per share of $1.68













Full Year 2024 Summary:









Depletions decreased 2% and shipments decreased 2.4%



Net revenue increased 0.2% to $2.01 billion



Gross margin of 44.4% up 200 basis points year over year



GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.06, which includes a non-cash brand impairment charge and contract settlement expense together totaling $4.37 per share



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $9.43, or 31.5% growth year over year













Capital Structure









Generated $249 million in operating cash flow for the full year 2024



Ended the year with $212 million in cash and no debt



Repurchased $239 million in shares in 2024 and $29 million in 2025 through February 21, 2025











“We were pleased to deliver improved operational and financial performance in 2024,” said Chairman and Founder Jim Koch. “I’m confident we have the right strategy and team in place and we will be stepping up advertising investment in 2025 to further strengthen our brands and drive long-term sustainable growth. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow generation allow us to both increase advertising investment and continue to return cash to shareholders through share repurchases.”





“The fourth quarter provided a solid finish to 2024 with flat depletions, gross margin expansion and strong cash generation,” said President and CEO Michael Spillane. “We are entering 2025 as a stronger company focused on end-to-end execution which is showing progress in a dynamic operating environment. We remain committed to our strategy of a diversified portfolio of core brands and strong innovation supported by increased advertising investment, transforming our supply chain and leveraging our industry leading salesforce.”





Details of the results were as follows:









Fourth Quarter 2024 (13 weeks ended December 28, 2024) Summary of Results









Depletions for the fourth quarter were flat from the prior year. Shipment volume for the quarter was approximately 1.5 million barrels, a 0.5% decrease from the prior year, primarily due to declines in Truly Hard Seltzer that were partially offset by growth in the Company’s Twisted Tea, Sun Cruiser and Hard Mountain Dew brands.





The Company believes distributor inventory as of December 28, 2024 averaged approximately four weeks on hand and was at an appropriate level for each of its brands compared to five and one half weeks on hand at the end of the third quarter.





Net revenue for the quarter increased 2.2% due to price increases, the comparison against an international sales tax adjustment in the prior year and lower returns, partially offset by lower volumes and increased excise taxes.





Gross margin of 39.9% increased 230 basis points from the 37.6% margin realized in the prior year. Gross margin benefited from increased revenue and procurement savings, which more than offset increased inflationary costs.





The fourth quarter gross margin of 39.9% includes $8.3 million of shortfall fees, which negatively impacted gross margin by approximately 205 basis points on an absolute basis, and a non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments of $3.7 million that negatively impacted gross margins by approximately 90 basis points on an absolute basis.





Advertising, promotional and selling expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $10.9 million or 8.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to increased brand and selling costs partially offset by decreased freight to distributors of $1.3 million from improved efficiencies and lower volumes. Brand and selling costs increased $12.2 million due to increased brand media investments and higher salaries and benefits.





General and administrative expenses increased by $4.0 million or 9.1% from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased indirect taxes and professional fees.





Contract settlement costs reflect a $26 million cash payment resulting from a previously announced amendment of a supplier contract. This amendment was executed to better match the company’s future production requirements and results in increased production flexibility and more favorable termination rights to the Company.





The Company incurred impairment costs for brewery equipment and other brewery related assets of $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





The Company’s effective tax rate benefit for the fourth quarter was 27.7% compared to 18.3% in the prior year. The increase in the tax benefit rate was primarily due to an increase in tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 related to non-deductible stock compensation.





Fourth quarter GAAP net loss of $38.8 million or $3.38 per diluted share, represented an increase of $20.6 million or $1.89 per diluted share compared to the prior year. This increase between periods was primarily driven by contract settlement costs and higher advertising, promotional and selling expenses. partially offset by higher revenue and higher gross margins.





Fourth quarter Non-GAAP net loss of $19.3 million or $1.68 per diluted share excludes $1.70 per diluted share for the net of tax impact of the contract settlement cost.









Full Year 2024 (52 weeks ended December 28, 2024) Summary of Results









Net revenue of $2.01 billion increased 0.2% compared to 2023 due to price increases and lower returns partially offset by lower volumes.





Depletions decreased 2% from the prior year. Shipment volume was approximately 7.5 million barrels, a 2.4% decrease from the prior year, primarily due to declines in Truly Hard Seltzer that were partially offset by growth in Twisted Tea and Sun Cruiser brands.





Gross margin of 44.4% increased from the 42.4% margin realized in 2023, or an increase of 200 basis points year over year. Gross margin primarily benefited from price increases, procurement savings and lower returns, partially offset by higher brewery processing costs per barrel due to lower volumes and increased inflationary costs.





Gross margin of 44.4% includes $13.0 million of shortfall fees, which negatively impacted gross margin by approximately 65 basis points on an absolute basis and a non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments of $20.1 million that negatively impacted gross margins by approximately 100 basis points on an absolute basis.





Advertising, promotional and selling expenses decreased $4.0 million or 0.7% from 2023, primarily due to decreased freight to distributors of $10.5 million from lower rates and volumes. Brand and selling costs increased $6.5 million, primarily due to increased brand media investments and higher salaries and benefits.





General and administrative expenses increased by $15.4 million or 8.8% from 2023, primarily due to higher salaries and benefits costs resulting from Chief Executive Officer transition costs recorded in the first quarter as well as increased inflationary costs.





Impairment of intangible assets reflects a $42.6 million non-cash impairment charge recorded primarily for the Dogfish Head brand, taken as a result of the Company’s annual impairment analysis as of September 1, 2024. In the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded an impairment charge of $16.4 million for the Dogfish Head brand.





Contract settlement costs reflect a $26 million cash payment resulting from a previously announced amendment of a supplier contract.





The Company incurred impairment costs for brewery equipment and other brewery related assets of $7.2 million in the full year of 2024 and $5.4 million in the full year of 2023.





The Company’s effective tax rate was 31.9% compared to 30.2% in full year 2023 is due to lower pre-tax income with no corresponding reduction in non-deductible expenses. The Company estimates the lower pre-tax income resulting from the impairment of intangible assets and the contract settlement negatively impacted the 2024 effective tax rate by approximately 300 basis points.





Full-year GAAP net income of $59.7 million or $5.06 per share, represented a decrease of $16.6 million or $1.15 per diluted share compared to 2023. This decrease between periods was primarily driven by contract settlement costs and increased brand impairment partially offset by higher gross margins.





Full-year Non-GAAP net income of $111.1 million or $9.43 per diluted share excludes $4.37 per diluted share for the combined net of tax impact of the non-cash impairment charge of $42.6 million and the contract settlement costs of $26 million. Prior year Non-GAAP net income of $88.0 million or $7.17 excludes $0.96 per diluted share for the net of tax impact of the non-cash impairment charge of $16.4 million recorded in 2023.





The Company expects that its December 28, 2024 cash balance of $211.8 million, together with its projected future operating cash flows and the unused balance on its $150.0 million line of credit, will be sufficient to fund future cash requirements.





During the 52-week period ended December 28, 2024 and the period from December 30, 2024 through February 21, 2025, the Company repurchased shares of its Class A Common Stock in the amounts of $238.9 million and $29.0 million, respectively, for a total of $267.9 million. As of February 21, 2025, the Company had approximately $398 million remaining on the $1.6 billion share buyback expenditure limit set by the Board of Directors.









Depletions Estimate









Year-to-date depletions through the 8-week period ended February 21, 2025 are estimated by the Company to be flat to the comparable period in 2024.









Full-Year 2025 Projections









The Company’s actual 2025 results could vary significantly from the current projection and are highly sensitive to changes in volume projections and supply chain performance as well as inflationary impacts. The Company’s projections below do not include any impact related to potential tariffs.











Full Year 2025









Guidance













Depletions and Shipments Percentage Change







Down low single digit to up low single digit











Price Increases







1% to 2%











Gross Margin







45% to 47%











Advertising, Promotion, and Selling Expense





Year Over Year Increase







($ million)









$30 to $50











Effective Tax Rate







29% to 30%











GAAP EPS







$8.00 to $10.50











Capital Spending







($ million)









$90 to $110









Underlying the Company's current 2025 projections are the following full-year estimates and targets:







The Company’s business is seasonal, with the first quarter and fourth quarter being lower volume quarters and the fourth quarter typically the lowest absolute gross margin rate of the year.











First half 2025 shipments are expected to be at the high end of the full year guidance range due to timing of estimated demand and wholesaler inventory levels for certain brands and styles, primarily driven by Sun Cruiser, Hard Mountain Dew and Truly Unruly.











During full year 2025, the Company estimates shortfall fees will negatively impact gross margin by 60 to 80 basis points and non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments will negatively impact gross margins by 40 to 60 basis points











The advertising, selling and promotional expense projection does not include any changes in freight costs for the shipment of products to the Company’s distributors.









The dollar increases in advertising, selling and promotional expense for the year are expected to occur primarily in the first half of the year with a significant year over year increase in the first quarter











The benefit of lapping CEO transition costs incurred in 2024 is expected to be offset by an increase in estimated incentive compensation at target for 2025 compared to 2024 achievement.















Use of Non-GAAP Measures









Non-GAAP EPS is not a defined term under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP EPS, or Non-GAAP fourth quarter earnings per diluted share, excludes from fourth quarter GAAP EPS $1.70 per diluted share for the net of tax impact of the contract settlement of $26 million recognized in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP EPS, or Non-GAAP full-year earnings per diluted share, excludes from full-year GAAP EPS $4.37 per diluted share for the net of tax impact of the combined contract settlement of $26 million recognized in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and the non-cash asset impairment charge of $42.6 million, recognized in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 relating primarily to the Dogfish Head brand. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for diluted earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to make operating and strategic decisions and to evaluate the Company’s underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides meaningful and useful information to investors and analysts regarding the Company’s outlook for its ongoing financial and business performance or trends and facilitates period to period comparisons of its forecasted financial performance.









Forward-Looking Statements









Statements made in this press release that state the Company’s or management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company’s report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024 and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Copies of these documents are available from the SEC and may be found on the Company’s website, www.bostonbeer.com. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.









About the Company









The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began brewing Samuel Adams beer in 1984 and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.



















THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME











(in thousands, except per share data)























(unaudited)













































December 28,

















December 30,

















December 28,

















December 30,





















2024 (13 weeks)

















2023 (13 weeks)

















2024 (52 weeks)

















2023 (52 weeks)















Barrels sold









1,496

















1,503

















7,493

















7,678













Revenue





$





429,247













$





417,409













$





2,137,802













$





2,133,292













Less excise taxes









26,948

















23,687

















124,876

















124,667













Net revenue









402,299

















393,722

















2,012,926

















2,008,625













Cost of goods sold









241,614

















245,826

















1,119,194

















1,156,256













Gross profit









160,685

















147,896

















893,732

















852,369













Operating expenses:





















































Advertising, promotional, and selling expenses









139,549

















128,629

















552,033

















555,998













General and administrative expenses









47,680

















43,714

















189,906

















174,548













Impairment of intangible asset









-

















-

















42,584

















16,426













Impairment of brewery assets









3,433

















1,480

















7,184

















5,396













Contract settlement costs









26,052

















-

















26,052

















—













Total operating expenses









216,714

















173,823

















817,759

















752,368













Operating (loss) income









(56,029





)













(25,927





)













75,973

















100,001













Other income, net:





















































Interest income, net









3,228

















4,018

















13,249

















10,995













Other expense, net









(825





)













(271





)













(1,620





)













(1,408





)









Total other income, net









2,403

















3,747

















11,629

















9,587













(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) provision









(53,626





)













(22,180





)













87,602

















109,588













Income tax (benefit) provision









(14,871





)













(4,056





)













27,907

















33,338













Net (loss) income





$





(38,755





)









$





(18,124





)









$





59,695













$





76,250

































































Net (loss) income per common share - basic





$





(3.38





)









$





(1.49





)









$





5.07













$





6.23













Net (loss) income per common share - diluted





$





(3.38





)









$





(1.49





)









$





5.06













$





6.21

































































Weighted-average number of common shares - basic









11,460

















12,166

















11,774

















12,243













Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted









11,452

















12,190

















11,766

















12,258

































































Net (loss) income





$





(38,755





)









$





(18,124





)









$





59,695













$





76,250













Other comprehensive (loss) income:





















































Currency translation adjustment









(534





)













166

















(715





)













166













Defined benefit plans liability adjustment









76

















(13





)













76

















(13





)









Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:









(458





)













153

















(639





)













153













Comprehensive (loss) income





$





(39,213





)









$





(17,971





)









$





59,056













$





76,403



































THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(in thousands, except share data)



























December 28,

















December 30,

























2024

















2023

















Assets



































Current Assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





211,819













$





298,491













Accounts receivable













61,423

















66,997













Inventories













117,159

















115,773













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













20,209

















20,538













Income tax receivable













6,681

















1,711













Total current assets













417,291

















503,510













Property, plant, and equipment, net













616,242

















642,509













Operating right-of-use assets













27,837

















35,559













Goodwill













112,529

















112,529













Intangible assets













16,446

















59,644













Third-party production prepayments













14,473

















33,581













Note receivable













16,738

















—













Other assets













28,462

















42,661













Total assets









$





1,250,018













$





1,429,993















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Current Liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





87,276













$





87,245













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













138,618

















126,930













Current operating lease liabilities













5,735

















9,113













Total current liabilities













231,629

















223,288













Deferred income taxes, net













65,803

















85,721













Non-current operating lease liabilities













30,205

















36,161













Other liabilities













6,194

















6,894













Total liabilities













333,831

















352,064













Stockholders' Equity:

































Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 22,700,000 shares authorized; 9,263,198 and 10,033,303 issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively













93

















100













Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 4,200,000 shares authorized; 2,068,000 issued and outstanding at December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023













21

















21













Additional paid-in capital













676,454

















656,297













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(696





)













(57





)









Retained earnings













240,315

















421,568













Total stockholders' equity













916,187

















1,077,929













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





1,250,018













$





1,429,993



































THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











(in thousands)



























































December 28,

















December 30,

























2024 (52 weeks)

















2023 (52 weeks)

















Cash flows provided by operating activities:



































Net income









$





59,695













$





76,250













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













93,992

















88,141













Impairment of intangible assets













42,584

















16,426













Impairment of brewery assets













7,184

















5,396













Change in right-of-use assets













7,722

















7,678













Stock-based compensation expense













18,954

















16,971













Deferred income taxes













(19,918





)













(10,871





)









Other non-cash (income) expense













(237





)













224













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













5,548

















(10,340





)









Inventories













6,907

















31,500













Prepaid expenses, income tax receivable, and other current assets













(4,660





)













13,979













Third-party production prepayments













19,108

















27,758













Other assets













6,156

















(5,849





)









Accounts payable













2,602

















2,763













Accrued expenses, other current liabilities, and other liabilities













12,320

















13,884













Operating lease liabilities













(9,065





)













(8,759





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













248,892

















265,151















Cash flows used in investing activities:



































Purchases of property, plant, and equipment













(76,277





)













(64,087





)









Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment













23

















1,709













Cash paid for note receivable













(20,000





)













—













Net cash used in investing activities













(96,254





)













(62,378





)











Cash flows used in financing activities:



































Repurchases and retirement of Class A common stock













(238,614





)













(92,877





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options and sale of investment shares













3,597

















11,723













Net cash paid on finance leases and notes payable













(1,886





)













(1,575





)









Payment of tax withholding on stock-based payment awards and investment shares













(2,407





)













(2,113





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(239,310





)













(84,842





)









Change in cash and cash equivalents













(86,672





)













117,931













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period













298,491

















180,560













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period









$





211,819













$





298,491

















































































Copies of The Boston Beer Company's press releases,

















including quarterly financial results, are available at



www.bostonbeer.com





























































Investor Relations Contact:

















Media Contact:











Jennifer Larson













Dave DeCecco









(617) 368-5152













(914) 261-6572











jennifer.larson@bostonbeer.com

















dave.dececco@bostonbeer.com









