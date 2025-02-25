The Boston Beer Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Boston Beer Company reported mixed financial results for Q4 and full-year 2024, with flat depletions, increased net revenue, and a net loss.
$SAM Insider Trading Activity
$SAM insiders have traded $SAM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAROLYN L. O'BOYLE (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 311 shares for an estimated $91,693.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $SAM stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 125,171 shares (+229.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,548,796
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 85,669 shares (+251.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,698,986
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 83,520 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,054,329
- GLOBAL ALPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. added 77,834 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,348,643
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 69,778 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,932,004
- FMR LLC removed 52,406 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,720,751
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 44,663 shares (-54.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,398,006
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2024. Key results were:
Fourth Quarter 2024 Summary:
Depletions were flat and shipments decreased 0.5%
Net revenue increased 2.2% to $402.3 million
Gross margin of 39.9% up 230 basis points year over year
GAAP diluted loss per share of $3.38, which includes a previously announced contract settlement expense of $1.70 per share
Non-GAAP diluted loss per share of $1.68
Full Year 2024 Summary:
Depletions decreased 2% and shipments decreased 2.4%
Net revenue increased 0.2% to $2.01 billion
Gross margin of 44.4% up 200 basis points year over year
GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.06, which includes a non-cash brand impairment charge and contract settlement expense together totaling $4.37 per share
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $9.43, or 31.5% growth year over year
Capital Structure
Generated $249 million in operating cash flow for the full year 2024
Ended the year with $212 million in cash and no debt
Repurchased $239 million in shares in 2024 and $29 million in 2025 through February 21, 2025
“We were pleased to deliver improved operational and financial performance in 2024,” said Chairman and Founder Jim Koch. “I’m confident we have the right strategy and team in place and we will be stepping up advertising investment in 2025 to further strengthen our brands and drive long-term sustainable growth. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow generation allow us to both increase advertising investment and continue to return cash to shareholders through share repurchases.”
“The fourth quarter provided a solid finish to 2024 with flat depletions, gross margin expansion and strong cash generation,” said President and CEO Michael Spillane. “We are entering 2025 as a stronger company focused on end-to-end execution which is showing progress in a dynamic operating environment. We remain committed to our strategy of a diversified portfolio of core brands and strong innovation supported by increased advertising investment, transforming our supply chain and leveraging our industry leading salesforce.”
Details of the results were as follows:
Fourth Quarter 2024 (13 weeks ended December 28, 2024) Summary of Results
Depletions for the fourth quarter were flat from the prior year. Shipment volume for the quarter was approximately 1.5 million barrels, a 0.5% decrease from the prior year, primarily due to declines in Truly Hard Seltzer that were partially offset by growth in the Company’s Twisted Tea, Sun Cruiser and Hard Mountain Dew brands.
The Company believes distributor inventory as of December 28, 2024 averaged approximately four weeks on hand and was at an appropriate level for each of its brands compared to five and one half weeks on hand at the end of the third quarter.
Net revenue for the quarter increased 2.2% due to price increases, the comparison against an international sales tax adjustment in the prior year and lower returns, partially offset by lower volumes and increased excise taxes.
Gross margin of 39.9% increased 230 basis points from the 37.6% margin realized in the prior year. Gross margin benefited from increased revenue and procurement savings, which more than offset increased inflationary costs.
The fourth quarter gross margin of 39.9% includes $8.3 million of shortfall fees, which negatively impacted gross margin by approximately 205 basis points on an absolute basis, and a non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments of $3.7 million that negatively impacted gross margins by approximately 90 basis points on an absolute basis.
Advertising, promotional and selling expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $10.9 million or 8.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to increased brand and selling costs partially offset by decreased freight to distributors of $1.3 million from improved efficiencies and lower volumes. Brand and selling costs increased $12.2 million due to increased brand media investments and higher salaries and benefits.
General and administrative expenses increased by $4.0 million or 9.1% from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased indirect taxes and professional fees.
Contract settlement costs reflect a $26 million cash payment resulting from a previously announced amendment of a supplier contract. This amendment was executed to better match the company’s future production requirements and results in increased production flexibility and more favorable termination rights to the Company.
The Company incurred impairment costs for brewery equipment and other brewery related assets of $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The Company’s effective tax rate benefit for the fourth quarter was 27.7% compared to 18.3% in the prior year. The increase in the tax benefit rate was primarily due to an increase in tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 related to non-deductible stock compensation.
Fourth quarter GAAP net loss of $38.8 million or $3.38 per diluted share, represented an increase of $20.6 million or $1.89 per diluted share compared to the prior year. This increase between periods was primarily driven by contract settlement costs and higher advertising, promotional and selling expenses. partially offset by higher revenue and higher gross margins.
Fourth quarter Non-GAAP net loss of $19.3 million or $1.68 per diluted share excludes $1.70 per diluted share for the net of tax impact of the contract settlement cost.
Full Year 2024 (52 weeks ended December 28, 2024) Summary of Results
Net revenue of $2.01 billion increased 0.2% compared to 2023 due to price increases and lower returns partially offset by lower volumes.
Depletions decreased 2% from the prior year. Shipment volume was approximately 7.5 million barrels, a 2.4% decrease from the prior year, primarily due to declines in Truly Hard Seltzer that were partially offset by growth in Twisted Tea and Sun Cruiser brands.
Gross margin of 44.4% increased from the 42.4% margin realized in 2023, or an increase of 200 basis points year over year. Gross margin primarily benefited from price increases, procurement savings and lower returns, partially offset by higher brewery processing costs per barrel due to lower volumes and increased inflationary costs.
Gross margin of 44.4% includes $13.0 million of shortfall fees, which negatively impacted gross margin by approximately 65 basis points on an absolute basis and a non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments of $20.1 million that negatively impacted gross margins by approximately 100 basis points on an absolute basis.
Advertising, promotional and selling expenses decreased $4.0 million or 0.7% from 2023, primarily due to decreased freight to distributors of $10.5 million from lower rates and volumes. Brand and selling costs increased $6.5 million, primarily due to increased brand media investments and higher salaries and benefits.
General and administrative expenses increased by $15.4 million or 8.8% from 2023, primarily due to higher salaries and benefits costs resulting from Chief Executive Officer transition costs recorded in the first quarter as well as increased inflationary costs.
Impairment of intangible assets reflects a $42.6 million non-cash impairment charge recorded primarily for the Dogfish Head brand, taken as a result of the Company’s annual impairment analysis as of September 1, 2024. In the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded an impairment charge of $16.4 million for the Dogfish Head brand.
Contract settlement costs reflect a $26 million cash payment resulting from a previously announced amendment of a supplier contract.
The Company incurred impairment costs for brewery equipment and other brewery related assets of $7.2 million in the full year of 2024 and $5.4 million in the full year of 2023.
The Company’s effective tax rate was 31.9% compared to 30.2% in full year 2023 is due to lower pre-tax income with no corresponding reduction in non-deductible expenses. The Company estimates the lower pre-tax income resulting from the impairment of intangible assets and the contract settlement negatively impacted the 2024 effective tax rate by approximately 300 basis points.
Full-year GAAP net income of $59.7 million or $5.06 per share, represented a decrease of $16.6 million or $1.15 per diluted share compared to 2023. This decrease between periods was primarily driven by contract settlement costs and increased brand impairment partially offset by higher gross margins.
Full-year Non-GAAP net income of $111.1 million or $9.43 per diluted share excludes $4.37 per diluted share for the combined net of tax impact of the non-cash impairment charge of $42.6 million and the contract settlement costs of $26 million. Prior year Non-GAAP net income of $88.0 million or $7.17 excludes $0.96 per diluted share for the net of tax impact of the non-cash impairment charge of $16.4 million recorded in 2023.
The Company expects that its December 28, 2024 cash balance of $211.8 million, together with its projected future operating cash flows and the unused balance on its $150.0 million line of credit, will be sufficient to fund future cash requirements.
During the 52-week period ended December 28, 2024 and the period from December 30, 2024 through February 21, 2025, the Company repurchased shares of its Class A Common Stock in the amounts of $238.9 million and $29.0 million, respectively, for a total of $267.9 million. As of February 21, 2025, the Company had approximately $398 million remaining on the $1.6 billion share buyback expenditure limit set by the Board of Directors.
Depletions Estimate
Year-to-date depletions through the 8-week period ended February 21, 2025 are estimated by the Company to be flat to the comparable period in 2024.
Full-Year 2025 Projections
The Company’s actual 2025 results could vary significantly from the current projection and are highly sensitive to changes in volume projections and supply chain performance as well as inflationary impacts. The Company’s projections below do not include any impact related to potential tariffs.
Full Year 2025
Guidance
Depletions and Shipments Percentage Change
Down low single digit to up low single digit
Price Increases
1% to 2%
Gross Margin
45% to 47%
Advertising, Promotion, and Selling Expense
Year Over Year Increase
($ million)
$30 to $50
Effective Tax Rate
29% to 30%
GAAP EPS
$8.00 to $10.50
Capital Spending
($ million)
$90 to $110
Underlying the Company's current 2025 projections are the following full-year estimates and targets:
The Company’s business is seasonal, with the first quarter and fourth quarter being lower volume quarters and the fourth quarter typically the lowest absolute gross margin rate of the year.
First half 2025 shipments are expected to be at the high end of the full year guidance range due to timing of estimated demand and wholesaler inventory levels for certain brands and styles, primarily driven by Sun Cruiser, Hard Mountain Dew and Truly Unruly.
During full year 2025, the Company estimates shortfall fees will negatively impact gross margin by 60 to 80 basis points and non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments will negatively impact gross margins by 40 to 60 basis points
The advertising, selling and promotional expense projection does not include any changes in freight costs for the shipment of products to the Company’s distributors.
The dollar increases in advertising, selling and promotional expense for the year are expected to occur primarily in the first half of the year with a significant year over year increase in the first quarter
The benefit of lapping CEO transition costs incurred in 2024 is expected to be offset by an increase in estimated incentive compensation at target for 2025 compared to 2024 achievement.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Non-GAAP EPS is not a defined term under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP EPS, or Non-GAAP fourth quarter earnings per diluted share, excludes from fourth quarter GAAP EPS $1.70 per diluted share for the net of tax impact of the contract settlement of $26 million recognized in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP EPS, or Non-GAAP full-year earnings per diluted share, excludes from full-year GAAP EPS $4.37 per diluted share for the net of tax impact of the combined contract settlement of $26 million recognized in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and the non-cash asset impairment charge of $42.6 million, recognized in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 relating primarily to the Dogfish Head brand. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for diluted earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to make operating and strategic decisions and to evaluate the Company’s underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides meaningful and useful information to investors and analysts regarding the Company’s outlook for its ongoing financial and business performance or trends and facilitates period to period comparisons of its forecasted financial performance.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that state the Company’s or management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company’s report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024 and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Copies of these documents are available from the SEC and may be found on the Company’s website, www.bostonbeer.com. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
About the Company
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began brewing Samuel Adams beer in 1984 and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.
THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
December 28,
December 30,
December 28,
December 30,
2024 (13 weeks)
2023 (13 weeks)
2024 (52 weeks)
2023 (52 weeks)
Barrels sold
1,496
1,503
7,493
7,678
Revenue
$
429,247
$
417,409
$
2,137,802
$
2,133,292
Less excise taxes
26,948
23,687
124,876
124,667
Net revenue
402,299
393,722
2,012,926
2,008,625
Cost of goods sold
241,614
245,826
1,119,194
1,156,256
Gross profit
160,685
147,896
893,732
852,369
Operating expenses:
Advertising, promotional, and selling expenses
139,549
128,629
552,033
555,998
General and administrative expenses
47,680
43,714
189,906
174,548
Impairment of intangible asset
-
-
42,584
16,426
Impairment of brewery assets
3,433
1,480
7,184
5,396
Contract settlement costs
26,052
-
26,052
—
Total operating expenses
216,714
173,823
817,759
752,368
Operating (loss) income
(56,029
)
(25,927
)
75,973
100,001
Other income, net:
Interest income, net
3,228
4,018
13,249
10,995
Other expense, net
(825
)
(271
)
(1,620
)
(1,408
)
Total other income, net
2,403
3,747
11,629
9,587
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) provision
(53,626
)
(22,180
)
87,602
109,588
Income tax (benefit) provision
(14,871
)
(4,056
)
27,907
33,338
Net (loss) income
$
(38,755
)
$
(18,124
)
$
59,695
$
76,250
Net (loss) income per common share - basic
$
(3.38
)
$
(1.49
)
$
5.07
$
6.23
Net (loss) income per common share - diluted
$
(3.38
)
$
(1.49
)
$
5.06
$
6.21
Weighted-average number of common shares - basic
11,460
12,166
11,774
12,243
Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted
11,452
12,190
11,766
12,258
Net (loss) income
$
(38,755
)
$
(18,124
)
$
59,695
$
76,250
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Currency translation adjustment
(534
)
166
(715
)
166
Defined benefit plans liability adjustment
76
(13
)
76
(13
)
Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
(458
)
153
(639
)
153
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(39,213
)
$
(17,971
)
$
59,056
$
76,403
THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
December 28,
December 30,
2024
2023
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
211,819
$
298,491
Accounts receivable
61,423
66,997
Inventories
117,159
115,773
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
20,209
20,538
Income tax receivable
6,681
1,711
Total current assets
417,291
503,510
Property, plant, and equipment, net
616,242
642,509
Operating right-of-use assets
27,837
35,559
Goodwill
112,529
112,529
Intangible assets
16,446
59,644
Third-party production prepayments
14,473
33,581
Note receivable
16,738
—
Other assets
28,462
42,661
Total assets
$
1,250,018
$
1,429,993
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
87,276
$
87,245
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
138,618
126,930
Current operating lease liabilities
5,735
9,113
Total current liabilities
231,629
223,288
Deferred income taxes, net
65,803
85,721
Non-current operating lease liabilities
30,205
36,161
Other liabilities
6,194
6,894
Total liabilities
333,831
352,064
Stockholders' Equity:
Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 22,700,000 shares authorized; 9,263,198 and 10,033,303 issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively
93
100
Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 4,200,000 shares authorized; 2,068,000 issued and outstanding at December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023
21
21
Additional paid-in capital
676,454
656,297
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(696
)
(57
)
Retained earnings
240,315
421,568
Total stockholders' equity
916,187
1,077,929
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,250,018
$
1,429,993
THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
December 28,
December 30,
2024 (52 weeks)
2023 (52 weeks)
Cash flows provided by operating activities:
Net income
$
59,695
$
76,250
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
93,992
88,141
Impairment of intangible assets
42,584
16,426
Impairment of brewery assets
7,184
5,396
Change in right-of-use assets
7,722
7,678
Stock-based compensation expense
18,954
16,971
Deferred income taxes
(19,918
)
(10,871
)
Other non-cash (income) expense
(237
)
224
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
5,548
(10,340
)
Inventories
6,907
31,500
Prepaid expenses, income tax receivable, and other current assets
(4,660
)
13,979
Third-party production prepayments
19,108
27,758
Other assets
6,156
(5,849
)
Accounts payable
2,602
2,763
Accrued expenses, other current liabilities, and other liabilities
12,320
13,884
Operating lease liabilities
(9,065
)
(8,759
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
248,892
265,151
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(76,277
)
(64,087
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
23
1,709
Cash paid for note receivable
(20,000
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(96,254
)
(62,378
)
Cash flows used in financing activities:
Repurchases and retirement of Class A common stock
(238,614
)
(92,877
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and sale of investment shares
3,597
11,723
Net cash paid on finance leases and notes payable
(1,886
)
(1,575
)
Payment of tax withholding on stock-based payment awards and investment shares
(2,407
)
(2,113
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(239,310
)
(84,842
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(86,672
)
117,931
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
298,491
180,560
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
211,819
$
298,491
Copies of The Boston Beer Company's press releases,
including quarterly financial results, are available at
www.bostonbeer.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Media Contact:
Jennifer Larson
Dave DeCecco
(617) 368-5152
(914) 261-6572
jennifer.larson@bostonbeer.com
dave.dececco@bostonbeer.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.