Boston Beer Company Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Revenue and Net Income

Boston Beer Company reported Q1 2025 results, highlighting increased net revenue, gross margin, and net income despite decreased depletions.

The Boston Beer Company reported its financial results for the first quarter ending March 29, 2025, showing mixed performance with depletions down 1% while shipments rose by 5.3%. The company achieved net revenue of $453.9 million, a 6.5% increase from the previous year, and a significant gross margin improvement to 48.3%, up 460 basis points year-over-year. Net income jumped 93.8% to $24.4 million, equating to diluted earnings per share of $2.16, a 108% increase. Boston Beer maintained a strong cash position of $152.5 million and no debt, and it repurchased $61 million in shares during the quarter. Executives Jim Koch and Michael Spillane emphasized the company's resilience amid challenging market conditions, highlighting their innovative product pipeline and strategic advertising investments for the summer season. However, they noted expected impacts from tariffs and cautioned that actual results could vary due to various external factors.

Potential Positives

Net revenue increased by 6.5% to $453.9 million, indicating strong sales performance.

Net income rose significantly, reaching $24.4 million, a 93.8% increase year over year, demonstrating improved profitability.

Gross margin improved to 48.3%, a 460 basis points increase from the previous year, showcasing enhanced operational efficiency.

The company successfully repurchased $61 million in shares year to date, reflecting confidence in its financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Depletions decreased 1% compared to the previous year, indicating potential challenges in consumer demand for some of their key brands.

The company expects an unfavorable cost impact from tariffs of approximately $20 to $30 million for the full year 2025, which could affect profitability.

Year-to-date depletions through the 16-week period ended April 18, 2025 are estimated to have decreased approximately 1% from the comparable period in 2024, showing a troubling trend in sales performance.

FAQ

What were Boston Beer Company's first quarter 2025 net revenues?

The net revenue for Boston Beer Company in the first quarter of 2025 was $453.9 million, a 6.5% increase year over year.

How did the company's gross margin change in Q1 2025?

The gross margin increased to 48.3% in Q1 2025, up 460 basis points compared to the previous year.

What was the change in depletions for Boston Beer in Q1 2025?

Depletions decreased by 1% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

How much did Boston Beer spend on share repurchases in 2025?

The company repurchased $61 million worth of shares from December 30, 2024, to April 18, 2025.

What are Boston Beer Company's projected earnings per share for 2025?

The projected earnings per diluted share for Boston Beer Company in 2025 range from $8.00 to $10.50.

$SAM Insider Trading Activity

$SAM insiders have traded $SAM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEAN MICHEL VALETTE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $799,575 .

. CAROLYN L. O'BOYLE (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 186 shares for an estimated $56,465.

$SAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $SAM stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SAM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Full Release



BOSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2025. Key results were:







First Quarter 2025 Summary:









Depletions decreased 1% and shipments increased 5.3%



Net revenue of $453.9 million increased 6.5%



Gross margin of 48.3% up 460 basis points year over year



Net income of $24.4 million, an increase of $11.8 million or 93.8% year over year



Diluted income per share of $2.16, an increase of 108% year over year













Capital Structure









Ended the first quarter with $152.5 million in cash and no debt



Repurchased $61 million in shares from December 30, 2024 to April 18, 2025







“Our business remained resilient despite subdued category trends,” said Chairman and Founder Jim Koch. “While the external environment remains dynamic, we have a diversified portfolio of iconic brands, strong innovation pipeline and the best sales force in beer. Our strong balance sheet fuels our 2025 incremental brand investments and enables us to return cash to shareholders with $61 million repurchased year to date.”









“Our first quarter performance reflects a solid start to the year as we increased our market share and significantly expanded gross margin,” said President and CEO Michael Spillane. “As the macroeconomic climate continues to be challenging, we remain focused on executing our strong operating plans for the summer season, across our core brands and our recently introduced innovations, supported in both cases by targeted advertising investment.”





Details of the results were as follows:









First Quarter 2025 (13 weeks ended March 29, 2025) Summary of Results









Depletions for the first quarter decreased 1% compared to the first quarter of the prior year. Shipment volume for the quarter was approximately 1.7 million barrels, a 5.3% increase compared to the first quarter of the prior year, primarily due to increases in Sun Cruiser, Hard Mountain Dew and Twisted Tea brands partially offset by declines in the Truly brand.





The Company believes distributor inventory as of March 29, 2025 was at an appropriate level for each of its brands and averaged approximately five weeks on hand compared to four weeks on hand at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and four and a half weeks at the end of the first quarter of 2024.





Revenue for the quarter increased 6.5% due to volume increases and pricing.





Gross margin of 48.3% increased from the 43.7% margin realized in the first quarter of 2024, or an increase of 460 basis points year over year. Gross margin primarily benefited from price increases, procurement savings, and lower brewery processing costs per barrel due to higher volumes and improved brewery efficiencies partially offset by inflationary costs.





The first quarter gross margin of 48.3% includes $0.8 million of shortfall fees which negatively impacted gross margin by approximately 17 basis points on an absolute basis and non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments of $2.6 million that negatively impacted gross margins by approximately 57 basis points on an absolute basis.





Advertising, promotional and selling expenses for the first quarter of 2025 increased $17.3 million or 14.3% from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increased investments in media and local marketing.





General and administrative expenses decreased by $2.4 million or 4.8% from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to Chief Executive Officer transition costs incurred in the first quarter of 2024.





The Company’s effective tax rate for the first quarter was 31.9% compared to 33.0% in the prior year. The lower rate in the first quarter of 2025 was due to a decrease in the negative impact of non-deductible stock compensation expense.





The Company expects that its March 29, 2025 cash balance of $152.5 million, together with its projected future operating cash flows and the unused balance on its $150.0 million line of credit, will be sufficient to fund future cash requirements.





During the 13-week period ended March 29, 2025 and the period from March 31, 2025 through April 18, 2025, the Company repurchased shares of its Class A Common Stock in the amounts of $49.2 million and $11.3 million, respectively, for a total of $60.5 million year to date. As of April 18, 2025, the Company had approximately $367 million remaining on the $1.6 billion share buyback expenditure limit set by the Board of Directors.









Depletions Estimate









Year-to-date depletions through the 16-week period ended April 18, 2025 are estimated by the Company to have decreased approximately 1% from the comparable period in 2024.









Full-Year 2025 Projections









Exclusive of the estimated impact of tariffs, the Company is reiterating its full year financial guidance communicated in its February 25, 2025 Earnings Release. The Company’s projections in the table below do not include any impact from tariffs. Based on the information currently available and tariff programs announced to date, the Company estimates tariffs will have an unfavorable cost impact for the full year 2025 of approximately $20 to $30 million or $1.25 to $1.90 earnings per diluted share. These estimates include an unfavorable gross margin impact of between 50 to 100 basis points.





The Company’s actual 2025 results could vary significantly from the current projection and are highly sensitive to changes in volume projections, supply chain performance, inflationary impacts and the impact of tariffs.











Full Year 2025









Current Guidance













Depletions and Shipments Percentage Change







Down low single digit to up low single digit











Price Increases







1% to 2%











Gross Margin







45% to 47%











Advertising, Promotion, and Selling Expense





Year Over Year Change







($ million)









$30 to $50











Effective Tax Rate







29% to 30%











GAAP EPS







$8.00 to $10.50











Capital Spending







($ million)









$90 to $110









Underlying the Company's current 2025 projections are the following full-year estimates and targets:







The Company’s business is seasonal, with the first quarter and fourth quarter being lower volume quarters and the fourth quarter typically the lowest absolute gross margin rate of the year.



The Company currently estimates that shipment trends will be above depletion trends in the second quarter, with second quarter year over year shipment growth lower than the first quarter.



The Company expects that the trend of shipments exceeding depletions will reverse in the second half of the year, primarily in the third quarter.



During full year 2025, the Company continues to estimate that shortfall fees will negatively impact gross margin by 60 to 80 basis points and non-cash expense of third-party production pre-payments will negatively impact gross margins by 40 to 60 basis points.



The advertising, selling and promotional expense projection does not include any changes in freight costs for the shipment of products to the Company’s distributors.



The dollar increases in advertising, selling and promotional expense are expected to occur primarily in the first half of the year.



The benefit of lapping CEO transition costs incurred in 2024 is currently expected to be offset by an increase in estimated incentive compensation at target for 2025 compared to 2024 achievement.















Forward-Looking Statements









Statements made in this press release that state the Company’s or management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company’s report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024 and subsequent reports filed by the Company with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Copies of these documents are available from the SEC and may be found on the Company’s website, www.bostonbeer.com. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.









About the Company









The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.











THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

















(in thousands, except per share data)

























(unaudited)

























Thirteen weeks ended

























March 29,









2025

















March 30,









2024















Revenue









$





481,357













$





452,208













Less excise taxes













27,490

















26,156













Net revenue













453,867

















426,052













Cost of goods sold













234,604

















239,704













Gross profit













219,263

















186,348













Operating expenses:

































Advertising, promotional, and selling expenses













137,535

















120,275













General and administrative expenses













47,952

















50,384













Impairment of brewery assets













—

















335













Total operating expenses













185,487

















170,994













Operating income













33,776

















15,354













Other income, net:

































Interest income, net













2,331

















3,493













Other expense, net













(264





)













(38





)









Total other income, net













2,067

















3,455













Income before income tax provision













35,843

















18,809













Income tax provision













11,431

















6,212













Net income









$





24,412













$





12,597













Net income per common share – basic









$





2.16













$





1.05













Net income per common share – diluted









$





2.16













$





1.04













Weighted-average number of common shares – basic













11,277

















12,054













Weighted-average number of common shares – diluted













11,259

















12,055













Net income









$





24,412













$





12,597













Other comprehensive income (loss):

































Foreign currency translation adjustment













149

















(162





)









Total other comprehensive income (loss)













149

















(162





)









Comprehensive income









$





24,561













$





12,435



































THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(in thousands, except share data)























(unaudited)





































March 29,









2025

















December 28,









2024

















Assets



































Current Assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





152,454













$





211,819













Accounts receivable













87,705

















61,423













Inventories













145,256

















117,159













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













28,834

















20,209













Income tax receivable













99

















6,681













Total current assets













414,348

















417,291













Property, plant, and equipment, net













603,581

















616,242













Operating right-of-use assets













38,998

















27,837













Goodwill













112,529

















112,529













Intangible assets, net













16,023

















16,446













Third-party production prepayments













11,898

















14,473













Note receivable













16,753

















16,738













Other assets













26,094

















28,462













Total assets









$





1,240,224













$





1,250,018















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Current Liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





110,088













$





87,276













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













118,989

















138,618













Current operating lease liabilities













12,120

















5,735













Total current liabilities













241,197

















231,629













Deferred income taxes, net













63,216

















65,803













Non-current operating lease liabilities













34,730

















30,205













Other liabilities













4,071

















6,194













Total liabilities













343,214

















333,831













Commitments and Contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity:

































Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 22,700,000 shares authorized; 9,093,500 and 9,263,198 issued and outstanding as of March 29, 2025 and December 28, 2024 respectively













91

















93













Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 4,200,000 shares authorized; 2,068,000





issued and outstanding at March 29, 2025 and December 28, 2024













21

















21













Additional paid-in capital













682,334

















676,454













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(547





)













(696





)









Retained earnings













215,111

















240,315













Total stockholders' equity













897,010

















916,187













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





1,240,224













$





1,250,018



































THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS















(in thousands)























(unaudited)

























Thirteen weeks ended

























March 29,









2025

















March 30,









2024

















Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:



































Net income









$





24,412













$





12,597













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













22,814

















23,404













Impairment of brewery assets













—

















335













Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment













(42





)













(23





)









Change in right-of-use assets













(11,161





)













1,915













Stock-based compensation expense













5,870

















7,127













Deferred income taxes













(2,587





)













(11





)









Other non-cash expense













120

















99













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













(26,402





)













(6,304





)









Inventories













(26,827





)













(29,342





)









Prepaid expenses, income tax receivable, and other current assets













(1,848





)













(5,503





)









Third-party production prepayments













2,575

















2,919













Other assets













888

















1,262













Accounts payable













23,004

















11,352













Accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other liabilities













(19,788





)













(22,356





)









Operating lease liabilities













10,911

















(2,355





)









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













1,939

















(4,884





)











Cash flows used in investing activities:



































Cash paid for note receivable













—

















(20,000





)









Purchases of property, plant, and equipment













(9,921





)













(15,737





)









Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment













42

















23













Net cash used in investing activities













(9,879





)













(35,714





)











Cash flows used in financing activities:



































Repurchases and retirement of Class A common stock













(49,394





)













(49,967





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options and sale of investment shares













446

















479













Cash paid on finance leases













(420





)













(557





)









Payment of tax withholding on stock-based payment awards and investment shares













(2,057





)













(2,404





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(51,425





)













(52,449





)









Change in cash and cash equivalents













(59,365





)













(93,047





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













211,819

















298,491













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





152,454













$





205,444

















































Copies of The Boston Beer Company's press releases, including quarterly financial results, are available at



www.bostonbeer.com

































































