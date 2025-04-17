Boston Beer Company Launches New Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka Flavors to Expand Popular Spirits-Based Portfolio

Sun Cruiser adds new Lemonade & Vodka flavors, expanding its spirits-based lineup for summer enjoyment across 45 states.

Quiver AI Summary

Sun Cruiser, a rapidly growing spirits-based brand from The Boston Beer Company, is expanding its product lineup with the introduction of Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka. This new offering features four refreshing flavors—Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Lemonade + Iced Tea—crafted with real fruit and premium vodka for a light and enjoyable drinking experience. Given the booming demand for premium ready-to-drink options, Sun Cruiser aims to meet consumer preferences with its low-calorie beverages (100 calories and 1g of sugar per 12 oz. serving, with an ABV of 4.5%). Having quickly become the #1 new ready-to-drink brand family of 2024, Sun Cruiser is poised to be a favorite choice for summer gatherings. Available in 45 states, the product is sold in an 8-count variety pack, making it convenient for consumers to sample all flavors.

Potential Positives

Introduction of NEW Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka expands the product lineup of a fast-growing brand from The Boston Beer Company.

Sun Cruiser is currently the #1 new RTD brand family of 2024, indicating strong market performance and consumer demand.

New flavors crafted with real fruit and premium vodka meet demands for flavorful, easy-to-drink options, appealing to summer social occasions.

The product holds a low calorie and sugar profile, making it an attractive choice for health-conscious consumers.

Potential Negatives

Launching a new product line may indicate that the company is trying to capitalize on a trend rather than creating a unique market presence, which could lead to challenges in maintaining brand identity.

The expansion into a new flavor lineup raises concerns about potential overextension, which can dilute brand equity and strain resources.

The focus on a lighter, lower-calorie beverage may alienate some existing customers who prefer stronger flavors or higher alcohol content.

FAQ

What are the new flavors of Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka?

The new flavors include Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Lemonade + Iced Tea.

What is the alcohol content of Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka?

Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 4.5%.

Where can I buy Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka?

Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka is currently available in 45 states at various retailers.

What is the calorie count per serving of Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka?

Each 12 oz. serving of Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka contains just 100 calories.

How is Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka different from other RTD drinks?

Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka is made with real fruit and premium vodka, offering a light, refreshing flavor profile.

Full Release



BOSTON, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just over one year after the launch of Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka, the fast-growing, spirits-based brand from



The Boston Beer Company



is adding NEW



Sun Cruiser Lemonade





& Vodka



– a four-flavor lineup of smooth, deliciously refreshing lemonades made with real fruit and premium vodka. Bright, balanced, and easy to enjoy, Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka is crafted for carefree hangs, anytime sipping and old school outdoor fun, wherever the sunshine takes you.





The new line-up features four refreshing flavors:











Lemonade



Lemonade



Pink Lemonade



Pink Lemonade



Strawberry Lemonade



Strawberry Lemonade



Lemonade + Iced Tea











Landing at a time when the premium ready-to-drink (RTD) category is seeing unprecedented growth, Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka meets drinkers’ demands for full-flavor, spirits-based options with light, easy-to-drink profiles. As the #1 new RTD brand family of 2024, Sun Cruiser is off to a hot start. Currently holding the #1 fastest-moving vodka iced tea 8-pack in its Classic Iced Tea style



**



, and recently awarded Best Alcoholic Beverage at the Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas, Sun Cruiser is proving to be a fast fan-favorite.





“In just the first year, Sun Cruiser has been able drive impressive growth and become a go-to choice for drinkers looking for a high-quality, spirits-based option that pairs best with fun under the sun,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Sun Cruiser. “Expanding our lineup to bring even more flavor to fans, Sun Cruiser’s Lemonades are balanced, bright and about to be in your frequent rotation this summer.”





Coming in at just 100 calories, 1g of sugar per 12 oz. serving, 4.5% ABV, and made with no bubbles, Sun Cruiser is an easy choice for any summer moment – from beach days to concerts to ballgames. Now available in 45 states and sold in an 8-count variety pack, fans can easily sample all four lemonade flavors. Whether you’re reaching for something new or sticking with the brand’s Classic Iced Tea & Vodka, Sun Cruiser is more than something to sip – it’s your laidback companion for those moments of spontaneous fun and adventure. Crack one open, kick back and let the good times cruise.





For more information about Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka or Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka, visit



www.drinksuncruiser.com



. To find Sun Cruiser at a retailer near you, check out the brand’s



product finder



.







About Sun Cruiser







Made for those who enjoy the sun on their face and hanging outdoors with friends, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka and Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka are made with real ingredients and premium vodka for a perfect choice to sip and share. At 4.5% ABV and no bubbles to weigh you down, Sun Cruiser has just a kiss of sweetness and tastes refreshingly smooth in a mix of delicious flavors. For more information, follow along on social



@DrinkSunCruiser



and visit us at



drinksuncruiser.com



.







About The Boston Beer Company







The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. The Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.





###







Media Contact:







Elizabeth Walter





Ewalter@golin.com











*



CY 2024 Total US MULO + Conv + Circana Liquor Markets







**



L13wk Total US MULO + Conv + Circana Liquor Markets















Attachments





