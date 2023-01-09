US Markets

Bostic: Open to 25 bps hike if CPI this week confirms positive trends

Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

January 09, 2023 — 02:27 pm EST

Written by Howard Schneider for Reuters ->

ATLANTA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - If upcoming U.S. consumer price data confirms trends seen in the recent jobs report, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said he would "take more seriously" the idea of raising the target federal funds rate by only a quarter point at the upcoming Fed meeting.

"Eventually I want us to get to 25. The specific timing of that is going to be a function of the data that comes in," Bostic said. If consumer price data released on Thursday "comes in showing the same kind of trending that we saw on the jobs number, that will make me have to take 25 more seriously and to move in that direction."

The jobs report showed employment gains slowing and what Bostic called a "helpful" moderation in wage growth.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider)

((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.