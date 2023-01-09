Bostic: Open to 25 bps hike if CPI this week confirms positive trends

ATLANTA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - If upcoming U.S. consumer price data confirms trends seen in the recent jobs report, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said he would "take more seriously" the idea of raising the target federal funds rate by only a quarter point at the upcoming Fed meeting.

"Eventually I want us to get to 25. The specific timing of that is going to be a function of the data that comes in," Bostic said. If consumer price data released on Thursday "comes in showing the same kind of trending that we saw on the jobs number, that will make me have to take 25 more seriously and to move in that direction."

The jobs report showed employment gains slowing and what Bostic called a "helpful" moderation in wage growth.

