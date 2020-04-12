Bosses of South Africa's Vodacom, Absa donate some pay to coronavirus relief

Adds Absa details

JOHANNESBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - The bosses of South Africa's Vodacom VODJ.J and lender Absa ABGJ.J will donate a third of their salary for the next three months to a support fund set up in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Sunday.

Shameel Joosub, Vodacom chief executive, and Daniel Mminele, Absa chief executive, join the heads of other major companies, including lenders FirstRand FSRJ.J and Nedbank NEDJ.J, in heeding calls from President Cyril Ramaphosa for others to follow the government's lead.

Ramaphosa earlier said top officials' salaries would be cut by the same amount for the same period. At Absa, chief financial officer Jason Quinn and a number of other top executives will also donate the same portion of their salaries.

Joosub received 11.5 million rand ($630,000) in base pay and benefits in 2019, according to the company's annual report. Mminele only took the helm at Absa earlier this year and there is no information about his pay currently available.

Another South African lender, Standard Bank SBKJ.J, said on Saturday a mechanism would be set up to allow its leaders and executives to make voluntary donations to the fund.

($1 = 18.1978 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by John Stonestreet and Alison Williams)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.