Bossard Holding (SIX:BOSN) Price Target Decreased by 5.45% to 233.07

The average one-year price target for Bossard Holding (SIX:BOSN) has been revised to 233.07 / share. This is an decrease of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 246.50 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 159.58 to a high of 302.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.25% from the latest reported closing price of 204.00 / share.

Bossard Holding Maintains 2.70% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.70%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bossard Holding. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOSN is 0.46%, a decrease of 16.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.35% to 162,503K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 45,994K shares representing 597.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,595K shares, representing an increase of 40.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSN by 18.34% over the last quarter.

SEMVX - Hartford Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 10,252K shares representing 133.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,990K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSN by 24.46% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 10,150K shares representing 131.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,872K shares, representing an increase of 12.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSN by 7.55% over the last quarter.

HLMEX - Harding Loevner Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio Institutional holds 7,086K shares representing 92.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,844K shares, representing a decrease of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSN by 24.38% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 4,898K shares representing 63.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.