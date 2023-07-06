BOSS RESOURCES (ASX:BOE) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 3.55

The average one-year price target for BOSS RESOURCES (ASX:BOE) has been revised to 3.55 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 3.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.25 to a high of 3.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.07% from the latest reported closing price of 3.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in BOSS RESOURCES. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOE is 0.38%, an increase of 76.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.41% to 49,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 18,325K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,890K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOE by 15.10% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 14,030K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,813K shares, representing a decrease of 19.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOE by 3.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,359K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,625K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,764K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

