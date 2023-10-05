BOSS RESOURCES (ASX:BOE) Price Target Increased by 31.10% to 4.60

The average one-year price target for BOSS RESOURCES (ASX:BOE) has been revised to 4.60 / share. This is an increase of 31.10% from the prior estimate of 3.51 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.43 to a high of 5.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.66% from the latest reported closing price of 4.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in BOSS RESOURCES. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOE is 0.39%, an increase of 1.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.20% to 54,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 19,560K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,325K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOE by 29.65% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 15,511K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,030K shares, representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOE by 5.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,587K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,359K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOE by 11.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,625K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,891K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOE by 19.58% over the last quarter.

