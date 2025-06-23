BOSS Money App Achieves Highest Customer Satisfaction Rating Among Digital Money Transfer Services in FXC Intelligence 2025 Rankings

BOSS Money ranked highest among digital money transfer apps, achieving a 4.9 average rating in FXC Intelligence's customer satisfaction ranking.

Quiver AI Summary

BOSS Money, a remittance and payments brand of IDT Corporation, has achieved the highest average app store rating among eighteen digital money transfer companies in FXC Intelligence’s 2025 customer satisfaction ranking, with a score of 4.9. Over 100,000 users have rated the app highly on both the App Store and Google Play. BOSS Money is recognized for its user-friendly and reliable service, and it also boasts a strong Trustpilot rating of 4.6. New users can take advantage of two fee-free transfers for their first two transactions to over 50 countries, as well as five fee-free transfers to Mexico. The app allows customers to compare foreign exchange rates to ensure they receive the best value for their transfers. BOSS Money is committed to providing low fees and competitive rates for international remittances, with services available through its highly rated app.

Potential Positives

BOSS Money achieved the highest average app store rating (4.9) among eighteen digital money transfer companies, highlighting its exceptional customer satisfaction.

Over 100,000 customers rated the BOSS Money app with the highest possible score, demonstrating strong user approval and trust.

The announcement of two $0-fee transfers for new customers incentivizes sign-ups and usage of the app, potentially increasing user acquisition.

BOSS Money's competitive exchange rates and low fees position it strongly within the remittance market, appealing to cost-conscious consumers.

Potential Negatives

Despite the high app ratings, the press release does not provide any specific details on customer complaints or issues that could affect user trust.

The heavy emphasis on promotional offers could suggest that existing customer loyalty is not strong, leading to reliance on incentives to attract new users.

There is no discussion on competitive positioning, which could imply uncertainty about BOSS Money's market share and growth in a highly competitive sector.

FAQ

What is BOSS Money's app rating according to FXC Intelligence?

BOSS Money achieved a 4.9 average app rating, the highest among eighteen digital money transfer companies.

How many customers have rated the BOSS Money app?

Over 100,000 customers across the App Store and Google Play have given BOSS Money the highest possible score.

What promotions does BOSS Money offer new customers?

New customers receive two $0-fee transfers on their first two transactions and five for transfers to Mexico.

Where can I download the BOSS Money app?

The BOSS Money app is available for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

What services does BOSS Money provide?

BOSS Money offers fast, secure, and reliable international remittances with various payout options including cash pick-up and direct deposit.

Full Release





Newark, NJ, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









BOSS







Money





, the remittance and payments brand of



IDT Corporation



(NYSE: IDT), achieved the highest average app store rating of the eighteen digital money transfer companies in FXC Intelligence’s 2025 customer satisfaction ranking. FXC Intelligence is a highly regarded financial intelligence and analytics company specializing in cross-border payments.





The BOSS Money app led the pack with a 4.9 average app rating in the FXC Intelligence rankings. Over 100,000 customers across the App store and Google Play platforms have given BOSS Money the highest possible score.





“This recognition reflects the BOSS Money app’s unrivaled ease-of-use and proven reliability,” said Esti Witty, EVP Product at BOSS Money. “Our customers’ feedback, experiences, and trust inspire us to innovate and improve every day.”





The FXC Intelligence app rankings reflect comparative customer scores for money transfer apps in the App Store and Google Play. Boss Money’s 4.6 Trustpilot rating was also among the highest in its peer group.





New BOSS Money customers get two $0-fee transfers on their first two transactions to over 50 countries using a debit card in the BOSS Money app, and five $0-fee transactions when sending money to family or friends in Mexico. BOSS Money is known for its low fees and competitive exchange rates. Within the app, customers can compare foreign exchange rates quoted by leading money transfer providers to see exactly how much they are saving.





“If you have not yet tried the BOSS Money app, this is your invitation. With two $0-fee transfers and the best exchange rates, it is easier than ever to become a happy BOSS Money customer,” Witty emphasized.





The BOSS Money app is free at the iOS App and Google Play Stores.





To learn more about BOSS Money’s low fees, competitive exchange rates and exclusive promotions visit



bossmoney.com



.









ABOUT BOSS MONEY











BOSS Money’s



rapidly expanding international remittance service provides fast, secure and reliable money transfers for residents of the U.S. and Canada to popular destination countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and South Asia. BOSS Money offers a robust menu of payout options including cash pick-up, mobile money, in-country bank account, and debit card direct deposit. Customers can remit funds through the highly rated BOSS Money and BOSS Revolution apps or through licensed Boss Money retailers.









ABOUT IDT CORPORATION











IDT Corporation



(NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses:



National Retail Solutions



(NRS), through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets;



BOSS Money



facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions;



net2phone



provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices;



IDT Digital Payments



and the



BOSS Revolution



calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and,



IDT Global



and



IDT Express



enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.







All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.











CONTACT









IDT Corporation Investor Relations





Bill Ulrey







william.ulrey@idt.net







# # #



