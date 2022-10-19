Boss Holdings Says Its CEO Louis Graziadio III Passed Away On Monday

(RTTNews) - Boss Holdings Inc. (BSHI) said Wednesday that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Louis Graziadio III, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022.

In May 2022, Graziadio publicly disclosed to shareholders that he had been diagnosed with stage-4 metastatic prostate cancer and was receiving treatment for that condition. He persevered strongly through his illness, continuing active participation in Boss Holdings' management to the end.

The company said its day-to-day operations remain under the stewardship of long-time Chief Operating Officer, Rick Bern.

