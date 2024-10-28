Boss Energy Sees Major Shift in Holder Interests

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Limited has experienced a significant change in its substantial holder interests, with State Street Bank and Trust Company and its affiliates holding a notable amount of voting shares. This shift highlights the strategic movements of key financial players in the market, potentially impacting the company’s future stock performance.

