Boss Energy Sees Increased Stake by Australian Retirement Trust

Boss Energy Limited has seen a notable increase in its voting power, with Australian Retirement Trust Pty Ltd boosting its stake from 5.092% to 6.171% as of November 2024. This change underscores growing investor interest and confidence in the company’s prospects. Shareholders and market watchers may find this development significant as it reflects potential shifts in company influence and future strategies.
