Boss Energy Sees Growth with Alta Mesa Uranium Project

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.
Boss Energy Limited’s investment in the Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas is set to bolster its financial performance, as the project’s production ramps up to 1.5 million pounds of uranium annually. With Boss holding a 30% stake, the company stands to benefit from the positive outlook in the nuclear energy sector, driven by increased demand from AI and a push for zero-carbon commitments. The project’s operator, enCore Energy, highlights favorable contracting conditions, suggesting a promising future for uranium pricing.
