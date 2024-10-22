Boss Energy Limited Maintains Strong Cash Position Amid Investments

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Limited reported a net cash inflow from operating activities of $9.58 million for the quarter ending September 2024, driven primarily by customer receipts. Despite investing activities resulting in a cash outflow of $6.49 million, the company maintained a strong cash position with $67.12 million in cash and equivalents at the start of the period. This financial performance highlights the company’s robust operational efficiency amidst ongoing investments.

