Boss Energy Limited Maintains Strong Cash Position Amid Investments

October 22, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Limited reported a net cash inflow from operating activities of $9.58 million for the quarter ending September 2024, driven primarily by customer receipts. Despite investing activities resulting in a cash outflow of $6.49 million, the company maintained a strong cash position with $67.12 million in cash and equivalents at the start of the period. This financial performance highlights the company’s robust operational efficiency amidst ongoing investments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

